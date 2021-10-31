“LaMelo Ball will be a much more prolific Jason Williams”: JJ Redick interestingly compares Michael Jordan’s franchise player to White Chocolate, noting his passing and flair for basketball

The Charlotte Hornets struck gold when they drafted a teenage Melo Ball last season.

LaMelo Ball made the Charlotte Hornets go from just another team to one of the most exciting teams to watch in the space of a year. When a player turns a franchise on its head so quickly and easily, you know that he is special.

We usually see players come into the league and then adjust to the pace, LaMelo did exactly the opposite. He came to the league and made everyone sit up and take notice of his game.

Very rarely do you see a teenager enter the league with the confidence and the ability to back it up – the youngest Ball brother sure did. JJ Redick had only good things to say about him in his podcast and he likened him to one of the best passers in the game Jason Williams. The court vision he has coupled with the tenacity he brings into the team makes him one of the most fun players to watch right now.

LaMelo Ball is going to be one of the special players in the league

It’s sometimes silly to say a 20-year-old is going to be one of the best players in the league someday, but he’s already proving people right. He played 51 games last season, spending some time out due to injury, but that did not stop him from winning the ROTY. A solid season form him averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, not to mention 1.5 steals a game.

He has shown slight increase in those numbers, with more usage as well, since a lot more of the offense now goes through him than last year. The team itself has flown under the radar on how they’ve been pieced together, with the ex Boston duo Terry Rozier III and Gordon Hayward, pretty boy Kelly Oubre along with Miles Bridges playing his socks off.

They’re off to a flier this season, currently fifth in an eastern conference that is so tightly contested. Time will tell how the Hornets will do, but LaMelo Ball will definitely be one of the reasons they do well.

