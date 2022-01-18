“I’m not talking about Kyrie Irving anymore, I just hope the Nets lose”: Charles Barkley expresses his disdain for having to talk about Kyrie and his vaccination status

Charles Barkley seems to have become fed up with talking about Kyrie Irving as he says he won’t any longer, hoping the Nets will lose.

Kyrie Irving and his vaccination status has been the talk of the NBA for months now, dating back to the 2021 offseason. It’s clear that the Brooklyn Nets star is not going to get the shot against COVID-19, with him yet again confirming this following their loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I’ve already made my decision [to not get vaccinated] and I’m standing on it,” said Kyrie. This of course, isn’t something that’s going to go over well with Charles Barkley who has been adamant in his stance against what Irving has been putting out there.

In Irving’s return against the Indiana Pacers, Chuck called out the 2016 champ for trying to make a political point that is ‘silly and stupid’. He then claimed Kyrie Irving isn’t looking to sacrifice for his team.

KAI has indirectly ‘fired back’ at Barkley during his postgame pressers, saying that he’s looking out for his family first and thinking about leaving a legacy on the court after that.

Charles Barkley didn’t seem to want to talk about Kyrie Irving.

Seems as though Charles Barkley has had it with the Kyrie Irving discussion in terms of his vaccination status and so on. During the Brooklyn Nets’ matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chuck was asked about Ky, to which he said, “I’m not talking about this dude anymore. I just hope they lose. Period.”

Charles Barkley Puts Out Statement about Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving

Well, the NBAonTNT analyst did get his wish as Darius Garland carved up the Nets defense all night long, notching yet another game with double digit assists.

Irving was great on the night however, putting up his highest point total of the 2021-22 NBA yet with 27 points on 52.2% shooting from the field.