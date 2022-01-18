“Being the most unvaccinated famous player what does that even mean? I’ve made my decision already and I’m standing on it”: Kyrie Irving on if he’ll reconsider his vaccination status in light of Kevin Durant being out for 4-6 weeks

Nets guard Kyrie Irving maintains his stance of not getting vaccinated despite missing several weeks and Kevin Durant getting injured lately.

Kyrie Irving was in the Nets lineup against his former team Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving, who was playing his fourth game of the season, had 27-points, 7-rebounds, and 9-assists in a loss against the Cavs. The Nets guard was 50% from the field and the 3-point line.

Despite missing several games this season, Irving continued to be in the headlines, courtesy of his vaccination stance. The Nets guard’s refusal to get vaccinated has barred him from playing any home games this season, something he believes is his personal reason.

Unless vaccinated, New York City’s COVID mandate prohibits any professional athlete from participating or playing home games. The Nets organization didn’t allow Irving on a part-time basis initially, a decision that was reversed later with the team playing a depleted roster.

Recently, Irving got into a heated argument with a reporter, who probed him if he had changed his mind in light of superstar Kevin Durant being out for several weeks due to injury.

Kyrie Irving remains defiant on his vaccination status.

The Nets’ recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans saw their superstar KD leave the contest before the second half with an MCL sprain. According to various reports, the two-time Finals MVP will be missing 4-6 weeks of NBA action. Thus the Nets face a tough challenge with their leading scorer out.

Though they have Irving back in the lineup, the seven-time All-Star can only play games on the road. During a post-match media interaction, Irving was asked if he would re-evaluate his decision of staying unvaccinated in light of Durant missing several weeks due to injury.

However, the Nets guard seemed unfazed by it and was not budging from his stance. Things got a little heated after a point, with Irving stating that he felt disrespected for being asked the same question several times. The 29-year old stated not to mix his vaccination status with basketball.

“I’m not bringing science into a basketball game like everyone is feeling what’s going on in the real world. I’m walking around as an unvaccinated person. I have already been separated into another group of a community. I’m human, I have decisions to make, I have a family to take care of. There are things that are as important to me as being great at the game of basketball or leaving a legacy.”

Irving seemed visibly agitated with being asked the question several times.

“I have already been away enough time to think about this, to process this, to be able to make this decision. Understand some people are gonna agree and some disagree. It’s not just about me but people getting fired from work on a day-to-day basis for being unvaccinated.”

Kyrie Irving says the Nets' injury situation won't change his vaccination status: "I've made my decision already and I'm standing on it."

Here's Kyrie Irving's exchange with a reporter who followed up about his vaccination status:

Though Irving may have made his stance clear, Nets fans hope things improve for their team as they would like to see Uncle Drew perform his razzle and dazzle at the Barclays Center.