“Steven Adams is Grade A teammate and possible undercover superhero”: Grizzlies center’s manhandling of the Bulls big man lights up NBA Twitter after Memphis team won the game 119-106

Steven Adams picked Chicago Bulls’ big man up and walked off the court when he was trying to get hold of the Grizzlies point guard, Ja Morant.

Things were taking a wrong turn when the Memphis Grizzlies took on the visitors from the top of the Eastern Conference on Monday. The game started with both the Chicago Bulls and the Grizzlies on level terms after the first quarter.

But the latter team started getting away in the second quarter, and DeMar DeRozan and Co fell far behind Ja Morant’s team. Before the start of the fourth, the Bulls were trailing by 20 points and some of their players started showing frustration.

Tony Bradley, the 6’10 center who plays off the bench for the Bulls, had his hands on Morant midway through the fourth. But before both men could have decided to have a swing at each other, Steven Adams decided to pick Tony off the ground to put him away, and everyone, from the announcers to the crowd and even the referees were amazed by his strength.

Also read: “Ja Morant is the new Allen Iverson, 12 is the next Answer”: Grizzlies point guard gets love from NBA Twitter after his amazing 25-point night in the victory against the Bulls

“Steven Adams literally lifted him up … and carried him away from Ja Morant,” Stan Van Gundy said in a commentary. “Bradley wouldn’t let go even after Morant pushed the ball in his face, and Steven Adams just said, ‘Alright here, let me take you over here with me.’”

“There is no stronger man in the NBA than Steven Adams,” Brian Anderson added who along with Van Gundy had the closest seat to the action. “He literally picked his feet up off the ground to get him moving.”

yet another instance of Steven Adams bouncing a giant human from the club. pic.twitter.com/0tiz3nzaIJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 17, 2022

Steven Adams lights up NBA Twitter with his strength

While other teams need multiple players to separate players from a scuffle, the Grizzlies need nobody when Adams is on the court. Like everyone at the FedExForum, social media also couldn’t keep off from praising the Kiwi big man’s strength, who is doing this for a long time.

Find yourself someone who takes care of you half as well as Steven Adams takes care of Ja Morant: 👀 #NBA #Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/e4gVbTK0GW — 4_sumthin_24 (@ace_1985) January 18, 2022

Steven Adams put him in timeout pic.twitter.com/9JucyFZVOD — Jeremy Johnson (@MemphisNmyVeins) January 18, 2022

Steven Adams had 16 siblings growing up – not the first yime he had to break up a fight — 〽️dbrown (@tigrizz901) January 18, 2022

I remember messing with her saying Steven Adams was Jason Mamoa and that he played basketball part time. Good times — Tarzan (@omarparvezz) January 18, 2022

Steven Adams carrying Tony Bradley is the highlight of the day lol — Don Giovani (@newlooklipss) January 18, 2022

Steven Adams: Grade A teammate and possible undercover superhero https://t.co/8ntQD7yCzc — Nate Verstegen (@VerstegenNate) January 18, 2022

He looked like he calmly picked up a toddler 😂 This is Steven Adams holding Steph Curry and Trae Young. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nqlYONBzbq — Tony Michael (@TonyMichael) January 18, 2022

Aint no reason to be Steven Adams-type strong to play basketball 😂😂😂 — Jacquez 🏁 (@DocHolloway_) January 18, 2022

Also read: “I’m half white, so I didn’t really get up that high, I’m just glad I got there”: Kyle Kuzma on his poster dunk on Joel Embiid and the latter threatening to punch him in the face if he ever did it again

The New Zealand international is a calm individual who barely gets into fights himself. But his immense strength sometimes precedes his aura of a quiet and humble person. His screens are some of the toughest to against, ask Jimmy Butler.