“I’m Not Turning It On”: Derrick Rose Has Given Up on Watching NBA Games to Deal With Retirement

It has officially been three months since Derrick Rose retired from the game of basketball and he hasn’t looked back. Before his unfortunate knee injury in 2012, Rose was one of the best players in the NBA. He remains the youngest MVP in league history, winning the award at 22 years old. Although his peak ended after his fourth season in the league, Rose still managed to have a long NBA 15-year career. However, since retiring, he has given up on watching any more NBA games.

Advertisement

Rose and former Bulls teammate, Joakim Noah, reunited in a special production released by the franchise. In their conversation, the close friends briefly discussed Rose’s life away from basketball. The three-time All-Star went on to reveal that he only watches NBA games under one condition. He said,

“I haven’t watched it. I mean, when PJ watches it or anybody’s watching, then, I’ll watch it. But I’m not turning that sh*t on by myself.”

Although Rose has retired, the competitive spirit from the long 82-game season is still imprinted into his soul. As a result, it’s a struggle for the former Bulls star to get himself to watch NBA games. The only exception he makes is when his family, especially his son PJ, wants to watch the games.

Rose then turned to his former teammate to inquire about how long it took him to watch basketball again. The former 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year admitted that it took three years before he could turn an NBA game on. In response, Rose said, “So I got two more years.”

However, Rose has been able to find many positive aspects of his life post-retirement.

Rose’s life away from basketball

Instead of hanging his head now that his career is over, Rose is focusing on all of the pros that he’s experiencing away from the sport. His well-being is the highest it’s been in years because of it.

“Life after basketball is great for you,” Rose said. “You sleep a lot better. No competing, not being competitive like that.” Rose has noticed his sleep patterns have greatly improved following his basketball career. Noah nodded in approval agreeing with Rose’s sentiment.

In addition, Rose shares his appreciation for being away from the competitive environment. Although he still loves the game dearly, the break from competitiveness has tremendously benefitted him. Rose is making the most of his life post-retirement and will enjoy his time away from basketball until he’s ready to welcome it back into his life.