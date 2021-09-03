“I’m probably gonna hangout with Michael Jordan at his house in Fort Lauderdale”: Dennis Rodman rubbishes rumors of a rift with the NBA GOAT

Dennis Rodman talks about meeting Michael Jordan at the latter’s house and spending a few days there. Both the Bulls teammates have shared a complicated relationship over the years.

Rivals turned teammates Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman won 3 championships together. Rodman played a major role in the Bulls’ quest for a second 3-peat. The worm was one of the most elite defenders in the NBA.

Rodman played the initial years of his career with the Bad Boy Pistons, a team that was MJ’s biggest rival during his prime years. The Detroit Pistons eliminated the Bulls in their 3 post-season meetings from 1988-90.

However, post-1991, it was the beginning of the Air Jordan era in the NBA. The Bulls superstar would go on to have his first 3-peat from 1991-93.

While appearing as a special guest on the Full Send Podcast, Rodman quashed rumors about having a tiff with his Airness. The 2x All-Star spoke about meeting Jordan at his Fort Lauderdale house.

Dennis Rodman addresses rumors of an alleged rift with Michael Jordan

The worm was not your quintessential NBA star and would often end up rubbing his teammates the wrong way. The 2x DPOY was involved in a no of controversies during his career.

Rodman was his own man and worked according to his will. His attitude would often get him into trouble with his teammates and the front office management.

However, Jordan would often overlook these shortcomings due to what Rodman brought to the table. The 5x NBA champion served his purpose on the team that included playing defense and collecting rebounds.

The two Hall of Famers didn’t share any relationship besides professional. Nonetheless, that seems to have changed in recent times. During an episode of the Full Send Podcast, Rodman spoke about his relationship with MJ.

We stay in touch. I saw him the other day. He was in Maryland, I was in Maryland. When I go back to Fort Lauderdale, I am probably going to hang out at his house for a couple of days to see what’s up.

Though the two superstars had contrasting personalities, they would work as one unit on the hardwood. MJ has on several occasions stated that hadn’t it been for Rodman, he wouldn’t have 6 rings today.

The former Bulls teammates Jordan and Rodman have shared a tumultuous relationship over the years. However, with time the two have developed a strong bond between each other.