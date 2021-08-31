“Dennis Rodman infamous 2 day trip to Las Vegas in 1998 is now becoming a movie?!”: Lord Miller to produce ‘48 Hours In Vegas’ depicting The Worm’s wild trip to Sin City in the middle of the 97-98 season

In the middle of the 1997-1998 NBA season, Dennis Rodman demanded a break. Extending a 48-hour break, The Worm had a wild trip in Las Vegas. His trip was so infamous that ‘Lionsgate’ will soon be releasing “48 Hours In Vegas”.

Dennis Rodman is one of the most unique characters the league has ever seen. Being one of the most underrated players, standing at only 6 feet 7 inches, Rodman is arguably one of the greatest rebounders the league has ever seen. Dennis knew what he was best at and would only offer the best to the teams. There have been several games in his career where he has gone points-less but stacked the rebounding stat column.

The Worm won 5 NBA championships over the course of his 14-year professional career. He found the most success with the Chicago Bulls when they won their 2nd three-peat from 1996-1998. Rodman was a vital component for the Bulls winning those three championships.

Apart from being a unique basketball player, Dennis used to live a rather celebrated life outside the hardwood. Throughout his life, Dennis has been known for his over-the-top, give-it-your-all lifestyle. Calling Dennis’ off-the-court antics wild would be a huge understatement.

Also Read: Former Heat star Ray Allen issues an ominous warning to the Anti-Vaxxers of the world

Parties, girls, drugs, jail, casinos were something The Worm has been associated with ever since he joined the league as a 25-year-old. Amongst many incidents of his off-the-court antics, the mid-season break to Las Vegas in 1998 is probably the most infamous one.

Dennis Rodman’s infamous trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 97-98 season to be made into a movie – “48 Hours In Vegas”

In Episode 3 of the docu-series “The Last Dance”, it was shown to us how Rodman demanded a mid-season break after taking on more responsibilities during Scottie Pippen’s absence. And when Pip joined the squad after missing 35 games of the 97-98 season, Phil Jackson granted Dennis a 48-hour break. Of course, Dennis extended his Las Vegas trip by more than 48 hours. And during that trip, it is safe to say that, Rodman decided to live his life to the fullest.

The Dennis Rodman 1998 trip became so widely famous that entertainment company – “Lionsgate” has decided to release a movie “48 Hours In Vegas” depicting The Worm’s wild trip to Sin City.

Lord and Miller, the producers of the movie said:

“Dennis refused to follow the herd. That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks, but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly.”

Also Read: NBA fans react to Reggie Miller getting amazing 56th birthday cake from 8-year-old son Ryker Miller

President of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group Nathan Kahane also spoke about the upcoming film:

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is… This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. You think you know anything about ’The Worm?’ Just you wait!”