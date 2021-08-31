Basketball

“Dennis Rodman infamous 2 day trip to Las Vegas in 1998 is now becoming a movie?!”: Lord Miller to produce ‘48 Hours In Vegas’ depicting The Worm’s wild trip to Sin City in the middle of the 97-98 season

“Dennis Rodman infamous 2 day trip to Las Vegas in 1998 is now becoming a movie?!”: Lord Miller to produce ‘48 Hours In Vegas’ depicting The Worm’s wild trip to Sin City in the middle of the 97-98 season
Advait Jajodia

Previous Article
“Kevin Garnett is too old to be wearing those skinny jeans”: Charles Barkley continues to embark on his relentless crusade of making the Celtics legend realize he’s old
Next Article
"But why did Damian Lillard have to make it Black and Red?!": Blazers star's newest collaboration with Shaquille O'Neal could be the biggest indication to where his future lies
Latest NBA News
"Skip Bayless came up with the nickname CP0 for Chris Paul" : Fan traces back the origins of hilarious play on Suns superstar's self-appointed name CP3
“Skip Bayless came up with the nickname CP0 for Chris Paul” : Fan traces back the origins of hilarious play on Suns superstar’s self-appointed name CP3

Rival fans usually slander Chris Paul with the hilarious CP0 nickname, but very few know…