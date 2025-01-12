“I’m Putting All the Cheat Codes In”: Josh Hart Excitedly Discusses Rockstar’s GTA 6

From Anthony Davis to Luka Doncic, NBA fans are often gamers. Some do it for fun, and some, like LeBron James, like to take it up a notch and become highly competitive at it. Josh Hart, the Knicks star, lies in the first category. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t passionate about gaming. On the episode of ‘Rommates Show’ Hart was raving about a game that the entire world is awaiting. In fact, he might even be one of the most excited people looking forward to the GTA VI release this fall.

Hart spoke with Jalen Brunson and Matt Hillman, confessing he is eagerly waiting for the game to come out, and he also revealed his plans to turn it into his “road game.” As he travels around the country with the Knicks, Hart carries a gaming laptop with him, to keep him company on those long away days. When Hillman joked about Hart potentially firing up his games after a tough road loss, the forward joked,

“Oh my gosh. You know what? GTA 6 doesn’t wanna see me after a loss. No, I’m just going crazy. I’m putting all the cheat codes in. Unlimited ammo, Unlimited money, I’m over there 5 stars, mm mmm. I ain’t going down without a fight ill tell you that.”

Rockstar Games expects the sixth edition of their best-selling GTA series to sell nearly $3.2 billion worth of copies. When Hart and Brunson were asked if it was possible, they didn’t seem too surprised. They joked about the time it had taken between GTA V and GTA 6 to point out that they expect the game to be just as, if not more popular than its predecessors.

With its estimated release date to be somewhere in the Fall of 2025, Rockstar would have taken a little more than 12 years to drop this highly anticipated sequel, and it makes sense that fans have high expectations from it.

Hart and Brunson have played a lot of GTA, given how NBA players formed their own roleplay server when the league shut down for COVID-19. I believe they’ll be a few of the first people to hop online and explore Vice City in the latest version.