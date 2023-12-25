Insiders Claim the Full Source Code for GTA 5 Has Been Leaked Privately

The internet has been full of video game leaks as of late. Recently, many industry insiders and other multiple sources claimed hackers leaked the complete source code of Grand Theft Auto V, better known as GTA 5. Incidentally, there have been multiple source code leaks of this 2013 game in the past, but they were always in parts.

The source code is the foundation of any program, including a video game. So, this GTA 5 source code leak made years of data on this 2013 action-adventure title public knowledge. If this leak had happened near or before the game’s release, it could have affected the sales, but this attack still raises concerns about Rockstar’s cybersecurity. According to Insider Gaming, the Python codes for GTA 6 and files for canceled Bully 2 were also leaked.

Naturally, this latest GTA 5 leak raises concerns about affecting the upcoming sequel. However, Rockstar’s proprietary game engine, RAGE, has evolved significantly over the past decade. Furthermore, the American studio would introduce many new game features. This latest source code leak is unlikely to significantly impact GTA 6’s development.

When was GTA 5’s source code stolen?

The leaked GTA 5 source code was allegedly stolen last year during Rockstar Games’ infamous September hack, which also leaked a large amount of crucial GTA 6 data on the internet. That leak revealed many early development gameplay footages, including the confirmation that the upcoming title would have a female protagonist.

The hacker group LAPSUS$ took responsibility for this hack, but their member, Arion Kurtaj, who hacked the servers was later caught. Recently, BBC reported the court has sentenced him to an indefinite hospital stay. He would only be getting out of there when the doctors determine he is no longer a threat to society.

These leaks could affect Rockstar Games’ reputation among the fans. However, the fans stood by the developers and claimed this decade-old source code leak wouldn’t be preventing the American studio from releasing the game in 2025. Also, some of them are excited about the leak, as it could get them interesting GTA 5 mods.