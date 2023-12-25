GTA 6 Defeats Avengers: Endgame, Taking a Step Closer to Becoming the Most-Watched Trailer in the World

The Avengers: Endgame trailer has been the third most-watched trailer for the past four years. However, it was defeated by the first official trailer of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, also known as GTA 6. The one-and-a-half-minute video by Rockstar Games has taken a step closer to becoming the world’s most-watched trailer.

It has been over a decade since Rockstar Games released a main installment to the Grand Theft Auto series. Despite thousands of active GTA 5 fans, there is still a huge demand for a new installment. Hence, Fans’ wishes were finally answered when the American studio announced GTA 6. There was a lot of hype among the fans since the announcement, but it went off the roof when the first trailer was released on YouTube.

Marvel Entertainment released the Avengers: Endgame trailer in March 2019, and it currently has over 157 million views. But the newly-released GTA 6 trailer, which defeated it has over 158 million views. It was on December 24 when the latter became the most-watched trailer on YouTube. Moreover, the numbers on the videos keep increasing.

The news of GTA 6 defeating Avenger: Endgame as the most-watched trailer spread across the internet like wildfire. Fans are delighted to hear the news, but some are wondering what will happen when Rockstar Games drops more GTA 6 trailers in the future. Some are also wondering when the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, which is the most-viewed trailer with over 261 million views, will be defeated.

Will the recent Rockstar leak delay GTA 6’s release?

Amidst the hype for GTA 6, there has been some troubling news for the studio behind it. The complete source code for GTA 5 has been leaked on the internet. It was stolen when Rockstar Games was hacked in September 2022, which also revealed crucial information about the upcoming GTA title.

The latest source code leaks scared many fans, as they worried that these would affect the development and the game’s release would be delayed. But so far there are no such reports of Rockstar Games making any changes to their plans. According to the GTA 6 trailer, the game will be on the shelves in 2025.

Fans have nothing to worry about for now. They should simply wait for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI to be released in 2025. Moreover, we will keep fans updated with the developments and changes if any.