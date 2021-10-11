“I’m ready to bench Kyrie Irving!”: Steve Nash delivers a shocking statement about the Nets star’s potential role next season

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash admits he could look to bring Kyrie Irving off the bench during this upcoming season

‘Kyrie Irving’ and ‘controversy’ need to be officially registered as synonyms at this point.

As you probably know by now, the Brooklyn Nets star has denied taking the vaccine so far, which load up a whole host of problems.

Long story short, the man won’t be available for any games played in New York, San Francisco, and essentially any other city where vaccination is mandatory. That’s more than 41 games out of a total of 82.

Given the situation, and how the player had to skip out on training camp as well due to similar restrictions, we can’t imagine he’s going to be very well-conditioned. And well, it seems that could become a real point of worry for Steve Nash.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: Chauncey Billups makes an unimaginably bold statement while talking up Blazers head coaching job

Steve Nash could play Kyrie Irving off the bench during the games that he is available for

Yep, you read that right.

Recently speaking on the matter in an interview, here is what Steve Nash said, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“We’ll see. We haven’t really got there yet,” Nash said. “We’re still trying to process all of the possibilities. That might take us some time to see where his body’s at. No one’s ever done that before. I wouldn’t know what precedents there are, and what’s the best way to do it. We’re really trying to navigate it as we go.”

Steve Nash says the Nets are preparing for the possibility that Kyrie Irving will miss all home games this upcoming season due to NYC’s vaccine mandate pic.twitter.com/rzNvsjhcWn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021

Now, many have wondered if this is some sort of disciplinary action by the head coach towards Kyrie Irving. But honestly, we don’t think that’s the case.

Having seen the player up close for a while now, Nash knows doing something like that would only elicit more trouble for everyone.

Instead, this just seems like a wise move that takes the point guard’s lack of conditioning into consideration.

Will it fair well for the Nets though? Or will they have to figure out how to do things without Uncle Drew?

Guess we’ll find out soon enough.

Also Read: Malika Andrews slams the Nets star for his selfish attitude against getting vaccinated