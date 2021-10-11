“Damian Lillard is, without a doubt, better than Stephen Curry!”: Chauncey Billups makes an unimaginably bold statement while talking up Blazers head coaching job

Chauncey Billups makes a bold claim about Damian Lillard while speaking on being hired by the Blazers as head coach

If there is anyone the Ben Simmons drama has benefitted, it is the Portland Trail Blazers. It has covered up all their failures beautifully during this past offseason.

The team has consistently failed to put the right team around Damian Lillard for quite some time. It’s even come to a point where he subtly threatened to leave if the franchise didn’t make any big changes.

Their response? Taking the word ‘big’ just a tiny bit too literally, and signing Cody Zeller.

With all that being said, calling Dame pissed off at this point, would probably be the understatement of the century. For new head coach Chauncey Billups though, it seems that the situation isn’t quite that bad.

The former player recently got on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast ahead of his first term as an NBA head coach. And during this very interview, let’s just say he made a take so hot, even the likes of Stephen A Smith and Kendrick Perkins would cower in fear.

Shall we get right into it, then?

Chauncey Billups believes Damian Lillard is the best point guard in the league right now

So did Thanos snap Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, and Luka Doncic into dust too, or something? Or is Mr. Billups confusing the MCU with reality?

Oh, you don’t think he said it? Well then, take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/vulwzVuMHD pic.twitter.com/bToCqgkomk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 11, 2021

Okay, maybe Doncic is still debatable. However, there is still no way Lillard is number 1. Sure, he is a top 5 point guard in the game today, without a doubt. Anybody that disagrees with that just hasn’t seen the man play.

But No.1? No way.

