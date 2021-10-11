“Personal choice is not a luxury we can afford during a pandemic, Kyrie Irving!!”: Malika Andrews slams the Nets star for his selfish attitude against getting vaccinated

ESPN analyst Malika Andrews slams Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving with a massive truth bomb on the Covid-19 pandemic

God has apparently protected Kyrie Irving and his people enough for him to not take the vaccine.

I am protected by God and so are my people. We stand together. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) October 9, 2021

Steve Nash and Kevin Durant have officially confirmed that the man is not taking the vaccine. The fall out? Well, not only is Kyrie Irving a danger to himself and those around him, but he also won’t be available for any of the Nets’ home games, any played in New York, San Francisco and other cities where vaccination is mandatory.

Still, despite all the negatives, there are more than just a few people on NBA Twitter that have voiced their support for the player. Day after day, these people question the validity of the vaccine, enlisting their conspiracy theories on the matter.

But it seems that Malika Andrews has had quite enough of this nonsense, as she recently put forth the facts of the current situation on national television. And frankly, we can’t help but agree.

Malika Andrews explains why Kyrie Irving’s recent behavior borders on selfishness

As compared to most of her colleagues in the industry, Malika Andrews is a relatively new face. But, it seems she is already making an instant impact on the NBA community.

This is what she recently said on the Kyrie Irving situation on national television.

Malika Andrews with the on the Kyrie Irving situation:#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/dYeFR2FG7X — ’ ️ (@_Talkin_NBA) October 11, 2021

Truer words have not been said in this history of mankind.

These are words, a whole host of media personnel agree with, but are too scared to admit publicly. However, it seems Malika Andrews isn’t one to fall prey to these issues, and we couldn’t be happier to see it.

We just hope that some of these words resonate with Kyrie, so that he can finally do his part in our fight against Covid-19.

