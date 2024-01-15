“I’m Rich and Famous Because…”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Revealed Father Phillip Harrison’s Hand in His Success to 12 Y/O Interviewer

Credits: Jun 11, 2023; Sonoma, California, USA; DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, performs for the fans after the Toyota / Save Mart 350 race at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has always been vocal about his father’s role in his life. Once in an interview with 12-year-old YouTube Jazzy from Jazzy World TV, in 2022 Shaquille O’Neal detailed about his father’s influence and dropped some serious wisdom. During the interview, Shaq made it clear that without his father Philip Harrison, he would never be the man he is today.

The adorable interview took place at the 2022 Governors Ball. Shaq who was a guest decided to sit down with Jazzy for a quick interview. Addressing to young kids, the Big Aristotle claimed he was rich and successful because he listened to his parents. Although, he was not good at studies, his father’s support encouraged him.

” I never had all ‘A’s’, and never was the greatest athlete, but my dad encouraged me to follow my dreams, like your dad is encouraging you……so make sure you listen to him. Sometimes he is going to make you mad, but all that stuff that you’re going through, he is already been through, so he is going to make the path easy for you.”

This message from Shaq sure did hit home. The Lakers legend has always tried to help the future generations either by his philanthropic activities or by enlightening them.

Shaquille O’Neal never knew his biological father till much later, but it was never a problem cause his stepfather was his guiding light. Sargent Phillip Harrison was not only strict with Shaq but always made sure to encourage him as well.

It’s evident from looking through many of Shaq’s interviews that, his stepfather left a lasting impression on him.

Shaq gives Jazzy a taste of the real world

Before the brief interview with Jazzy wrapped up, Shaq decided to leave the young YouTuber with some harsh truths about the real world. Dr.O’Neal had previously handed Jazzy a ward of cash, a part of a bet that Shaq had admitted lost.

Towards the end of the show, Shaq asked the 12-year-old to hand him back the cash, as he wanted to teach her a ‘financial lesson‘. While taking a note out of the ward of cash, O’Neal told the young interviewer,

” Now that I am an adult, am going to teach you something…I forgot to tax you. It’s called income tax….now if you file your income tax form, you can have that money back.”

This lesson from Shaq is undoubtedly useful for all youngsters around the globe. Having made millions of dollars, Shaq has always prefaced the need to have his books in order. This financial discipline from Shaq is what made him into the business tycoon he is today.