“Kyrie Irving and Joe Tsai met at his La Jolla home, the message was sent”: Brian Windhorst clarifies how Nets front office arrived at the decision to freeze their All-Star point guard

Brian Windhorst sheds some light on the interactions between Joe Tsai, the Nets front office, and Kyrie Irving regarding his vaccination status.

Having Kyrie Irving on your team can make any fan have a moral dilemma at this point. On the one hand, he’s a one-of-a-kind showman on the court, capable of doing magical stuff that no one else on the planet can replicate.

However, the moment he is asked to voice his opinion on more serious matters, Irving falls well short of role model status. His flat-earth comments and the backtracking and mental gymnastics related to that aside, he’s now causing tangible harm.

The Covid-19 vaccines are among the most tested medicinal treatments ever developed. Enforcing people to look out for group safety through vaccine mandates is one of the few ways of containing this global pandemic.

This is a time when people like Kyrie Irving need to set the right example instead of politicizing common sense.

‘Kyrie Irving had a meeting with Joe Tsai, I’m sure the message was sent’: Brian Windhorst

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst appeared on the Rich Eisen Show last night before Kyrie Irving went live on Instagram. The Cleveland-born writer has developed a ton of contacts through his years covering Kyrie with the Cavs.

Windhorst was able to clarify exactly when the Nets seem to have decided to move on from the whole Kyrie Irving circus. He laid out the timeline, involving the Nets’ preseason training camp in San Diego and a meeting with Joe Tsai:

“When the law was passed by mayor Bill de Blasio, they (Nets FO) knew there was a problem. As I understand it, there were a handful of players on the Knicks and the Nets who were unvaccinated. And they knew they were unvaccinated in August.”

“Every other player for the Knicks or Nets got vaccinated by training camp except for Kyrie. Kyrie said he wants to maintain his privacy, so they go out to San Diego where Kyrie’s able to do a training camp.”

“They have a meeting at Joe Tsai, the Nets owner’s home in La Jolla. I’m sure the message was sent, Kyrie came back to New York and did not get vaccinated.”

