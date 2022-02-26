“I’m Shaq, and I’m WAY better than Michael Jordan!”: When the Big Diesel hilariously bribed children with pizza into saying that he was better than the Bulls legend

Shaq gets into a hilarious little bit involving Michael Jordan with some kids in the middle of a Papa John’s commercial

Michael Jordan may be the greatest player of all time, but Shaq is definitely the most dominant in NBA history.

While those titles have been anointed to them respectively, it’s up to every fan in the NBA, as to where that description begins and ends.

Most will say, that the title of the ‘greatest player of all time’ easily trumps that of the ‘most dominant player of all time’, since MJ is clearly better than the Diesel. But others… well let’s just say they have some slightly different thoughts on the matter.

In early 2020, Shaquille O’Neal partnered up with Papa John’s Pizza, to make a splendid little commercial that warmed every onlooker’s heart. But among all the wholesome, the man apparently also decided to sneak in a little opinion he may, or may not consider to be fact.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal tells kids that he is better than Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Shaq really is a man of the people.

The NBA legend has done so much for the common people around him, from buying their supermarket haul for them, to even creating a brand, building hyper-affordable basketball shoes, with the people in mind, above all else.

What’s even more impressive here is, he chooses to do these things, despite there being no apparent personal benefit available. However, that all changed during the shoot of an early-2020 advertisement for Papa John’s, that Shaq himself created the idea for.

In essence, the giant would simply go around giving everyone a free pizza, while also partaking in some fun activities with them.

This certainly sounds highly charitable. But in the middle of all of this going down, Shaquille O’Neal found himself a little opportunity. And BOY did he take it!

We don’t know about you, but we certainly agree with the Big Fella, here.

The Big Diesel is unequivocally, indubitably even, better than Michael Jordan. He always has been, always will be.

It’s time to accept the truth, Bulls fans.

