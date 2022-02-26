“We can tell the story of Stephen Curry without talking about Kevin Durant, but not vice-versa”: Former NFL Linebacker reasons why the GSW MVP’s legacy is better than the Nets superstar

According to Emmanuel Acho, Kevin Durant needed the help of Stephen Curry to “accomplish his greatest accomplish”.

It is more than fair to consider Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as two of the most dynamic offensive maestros the league has witnessed. At age 33, the GSW sharpshooter and Nets scoring wizard are playing some of the greatest basketball, while dominating the association on a nightly basis. Over their distinguished careers, both KD and Chef Curry have racked up HOF-worthy resumes.

In his 15 years in the league, The Durantula has managed to make 12 All-Star selections, 9 All-NBA teams, win the ROTY, 4 Scoring titles, MVP, 2 championships, and managed to grab 2 Finals MVP as well. On the other hand, Wardell has 8 All-Star selections, 7 All-NBA teams, won 2 Scoring titles, 2 MVPs, and 3 championships.

There are several fans all over the world who love to give their take on which legend has a greater legacy of the two. Recently, Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker gave a rather interesting perspective to the whole Durant-Curry debate.

“We have to talk about Stephen Curry in order to talk about Kevin Durant’s greatness”: Emmanuel Acho

On a recent episode of “Speak For Yourself”, Acho gave his take:

“The greatest accomplishment Kevin Durant has ever accomplished on the basketball court – he needed Steph Curry to accomplish. His Finals MVPs. The greatest thing Kevin Durant has ever accomplished on the basketball court, he needed Steph Curry’s help.

Steph Curry’s top 3 greatest accomplishments on the basketball court, he’s accomplished without Kevin Durant. Most three-pointers made, accomplished without Kevin Durant. Unanimous MVP, accomplished without Kevin Durant. And back-to-back NBA MVPs, accomplished without Kevin Durant.

So if we have to talk about Steph Curry in order to talk about Kevin Durant’s greatness then we cannot sit here and act as if ‘oh Kevin Durant is greater than Steph Curry’.

I always love when people say it like this:

We can tell the story of Steph Curry without talking about Kevin Durant… but we cannot tell the story of Kevin Durant without talking about Steph Curry.”

It’s flawed to consider Kevin Durant better than Steph Curry when KD needed Steph to accomplish the 1 thing (finals MVP) that makes him “better than” Steph. pic.twitter.com/3wyGfkLH5B — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 24, 2022

Enthusiasts can compare the two all they want, but neither of two can be discredited for the impact they have had on the sport.