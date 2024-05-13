“I’m Sick Of Aaron Gordon”: Anthony Edwards Can’t Help But Relay His Frustration With The Nuggets Star After His Near Perfect Night

The Denver Nuggets finally seem to be on a roll, winning the last two games of the Western Conference Semifinals. A commanding win by Denver brought out the true frustrations of Wolves’ All-Star guard, Anthony Edwards as he went off over his exasperation with guarding Aaron Gordon after his historic night tonight.

After losing the first two games of the series, the Denver Nuggets have now won two in a row, tying the series at 2-2. With the 115-107 over the Wolves came a team effort from the Nuggets, with Aaron Gordon rising to the occasion.

Gordon played 41 minutes in Game 4, the most minutes from any other Nuggets player and he made the most of it. AG went off for 27 points and only missed a single shot from the field.

The Denver Nuggets forward went 11-12 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc. Aaron Gordon finished the night shooting an insane 91.7% clip and obviously, going a perfect 100% from long range.

He also paired his 27-point outing with 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal for the game. A near-perfect night from the field was bound to be an aspect of frustration for the Timberwolves squad as Anthony Edwards voiced his frustration over AG’s performance tonight.

“I’m sick of Aaron Gordon.”

Edwards may not have said this during the post-game press conference but surely did mumble it under his breath while walking off the podium. And it wasn’t just Edwards who was baffled with guarding Gordon but Defensive Player of the Year winner, Rudy Gobert had a somewhat similar response.

“A lot of them were contested so if Gordon turns into Kobe Bryant, we just gotta live with that.”

For a four-time DPOY winner to just come to terms with an opposing player’s offense should tell you how well Gordon played tonight.

Anthony Edwards thriving in the face of adversity

Looking at the box score for the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was evident that Anthony Edwards came to play. After a lackluster performance in Game 3, Edwards took accountability for the team’s loss.

However, despite Edwards bringing the rain on the Nuggets, the rest of the Timberwolves squad could not come through in that regard. As per StatMuse, Ant-Man went off for a 44-point explosion in tonight’s loss.

Losing after such a performance feels like a waste to many, but what may have turned Edwards’ stellar night even more disappointing was the fact that no one from the Timberwolves roster even managed to crack the 20-point mark.

Karl-Anthony Towns has 13 points on 5-18 shooting, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert had 11 points each and Mike Conley was the second-leading scorer for Minnesota tonight with 15 points, shooting 5-12 from the field.

Now, even after tonight’s loss, Anthony Edwards seemed to be least bothered with the Wolves dropping two games in a row. In fact, Ant-Man had a few words for Nuggets point guard, Jamal Murray right after the final buzzer sounded.

When asked what he had to say to Murray, Edwards said, “I told his a** that we love that, keep talkin’ that, that’s what we like.”

Anthony Edwards seems to thrive under pressure and now with a must-win game on the line for both teams, Game 5 looks like it may turn out to be an absolute brawl between the Nuggets and the Timberwolves.

Tune into TNT Network on May 14, to see the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fifth game in this best-of-seven series to qualify for the Western Conference Finals.