“Can’t Hit No Lady, EVER!”: Charles Barkley Criticizes Patrick Beverley for His Actions in Game 6 vs Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks, who were touted as a ‘Championship or Bust’ team in the offseason, recently got knocked out of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of their first-round series. So, understandably, the Milwaukee players were feeling dejected after the loss. But no one on the Bucks roster seemed as bothered about the loss as Patrick Beverley. The 35-year-old lost his temper many times during the contest, which resulted in many alarming moments at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Beverley played for 40 minutes in the game and tallied just six points, five assists, and two rebounds. He was the lowest scorer among the Bucks’ starting five despite playing more minutes than anyone else on the team. During one of his breaks, the Bucks star was on the bench and suddenly he was seen hurling the ball at a few Pacers fans sitting behind the bench.

The ball thrown by Pat Bev hit a woman in the head. But that didn’t stop him from taking yet another shot at the fans. Disappointed by his actions, Charles Barkley called out the Bucks star for being a sore loser and letting his frustration out on the fans.

Barkley said on Inside the NBA, “Oh, he hit that lady in the head…He gone. He’s going to get suspended.” When Kenny Smith tried to point out that Beverley might have been trying to hit the guy sitting next to the woman, Barkley said that it didn’t matter who he was aiming for. That kind of behavior was just unacceptable.

The Chuckster added, “It don’t matter who he was trying to hit. You can’t hit no lady, ever.” Sir Charles also reflected on some of the similar mistakes that he had made in his career and said that he paid for those mistakes in his time. According to the TNT crew, Beverley is going to get suspended for a long time for hitting fans twice for no reason.

It must be noted here that Charles Barkley was notorious for his altercations with fans. He once threw a man through a glass window out of anger and even spit on a fan during a game. But those actions have made Barkley aware on how uncouth Beverley’s acts are.

If this was the last outing for Beverley with the Bucks, he’s going out in one of the worst possible ways. His tantrum didn’t stop on the court, as he continued his weird behavior later in the night as well.

Patrick Beverley has attracted further controversy

After the courtside incident, Ernie Johnson said that such acts can’t be expected from a 35-year-old with almost a decade long league experience. Little did he know, Beverley was only going to make things worse for himself once he hit the locker room, where he’ll be surrounded by reporters. It was an unlucky day for a female reporter for ESPN, Malinda Adams, who approached Beverley with a question after his team lost to the Pacers.

The Bucks star told her, “You subscribed to my Pod?…You can’t interview me then. No disrespect…Get that mic out of my face, please?…Can you move that mic please or just get out of the circle for me please ma’am?” Beverley denied her a chance to ask him questions only because she wasn’t subscribed to his podcast.

Turns out, Beverley has no regret over his act of throwing the ball at fans sitting behind the bench. Responding to an X post by Rob Perez, he wrote, “Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.” It seems like Beverley is trying to make people believe that the fans were the instigators and that he did nothing wrong.