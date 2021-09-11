“The ladies were just excited to go on vacation early!”: NBA Reddit brutally roasts wives of Clippers players as viral video shows them celebrating prematurely during the 2020 playoffs

Wives of Clippers stars can be seen celebrating prematurely in a video from the 2020 playoffs, during a match which the LA team went on to lose to the Nuggets.

The 2020 postseason was one of the more memorable ones in league history. A sudden and shocking postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic kick-started all sorts of variables which eventually culminated in the bubble.

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis went on to win a championship during their first year together, it was far from being the only highlight. A lot of stories stood out, including Jimmy Butler and the Heat’s unbelievable run to the Finals. The incredible back-and-forth match-up between Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray also captivated fans.

Highly contested matches during the 2020 playoffs were epic without doubt, but a massive choke was unforgettable as well. Title favorites Los Angeles Clippers dramatically collapsing against the Nuggets in the Conference Semifinals was a standout story.

The Clippers had a seemingly unassailable lead, being up 3-1. Hoping to clinch a Conference Finals spot for the first time in franchise history, the game started well for them. At the end of the 3rd quarter, Clippers had a massive 17-point lead over their opponents, and were confident of their chances.

The Clippers would go on to lose double-digit leads in Games 5-7, capping off one of the biggest chokejobs ever.

In a popular video making the rounds on social media, wives of Clippers players can be seen celebrating prematurely. After Kawhi Leonard drained a three to make it a 17-point game in favor of the Clippers, the ladies were expectedly excited.

The 4th quarter would prove to be devastating blow for the Clippers. Their huge lead evaporated in no time, caused by a combination of the LA team getting cold and Jamal Murray turning into prime MJ. The game still gives nightmares to Clippers fans to this day, who have had their fare share of such outcomes.

Bad luck has always affected the team in clutch moments. Getting blasted by the unlikely pair of Josh Smith and Corey Brewer during the 2015 playoffs should have hurt too. Making the Conference Finals finally last season after ousting the Utah Jazz must have been memorable for Clipper Nation.