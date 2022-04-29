“I’m starting an onlyf*ns of my toes, if Bhad Bahbie can make $50 million, I can make 20”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals a bizarre way for him to make money while hinting at a foot f*tish too

On the recent episode of NBA on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal hilariously stated that he would start an onlyf*ns account of his toes.

Shaquille O’Neal was the most dominant center in the history of the sport. Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing nearly 400 pounds, the Diesel was able to command over the paint on a regular basis. Over the span of a 19-year-long career, The Big Aristotle racked up quite the ridiculously long resume – 15 All-Star selections, 14 All-NBA selections, an MVP, 4 championships, 3 Finals MVPs, among several other accomplishments.

Apart from being a great basketball player, Shaq was widely famous for being extremely candid. During his playing days, and even now, as a studio analyst, the big man never thinks twice before blabbering.

This time, the Hall-Of-Famer bizarrely spoke about starting an onlyf*ns account of his toes.

Don’t believe us?! Well, let’s get into it.

NBA Twitter reacts as Shaquille O’Neal talks about starting an onlyf*ns account of his toes

After all the playoffs game on Thursday night, on the sets of NBA on TNT, the former Lakers legend spoke about starting an onlyf*ns account. The 50-year-old stated if Bhad Bhabie, an American 19-year-old rapper, could make $50 million from the adult entertainment site, he could easily make $20 million.

Shaq said, “First of all, I’m starting an onlyf*ns of my toes. If Bhad Bhabie can make $50 million, I can make 20.”

Charles Barkley asked, “You think people wanna see your feet?”

“Yes, it’s a fetish. Not that I know it’s a fetish, I just heard that it’s a fetish.” Shaq replied

As soon as Shaq spoke about making an account of his toes, NBA Twitter blew up with disgusted reactions.

@NBAonTNT I almost choked on my gum when @SHAQ said he’s starting an onlyfans for his toe pic.twitter.com/K9EVgReKsi — (;´༎ຶٹ༎ຶ`) (@jmtan7_) April 29, 2022

Only fans for his toes? @SHAQ please calm down 😭😭😭@NBAonTNT — Paul Muad’Dib @ the Radahn Festival (@kind_seal) April 29, 2022