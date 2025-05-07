Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Footage of Charles Barkley Getting Dunked With Buckets of Ice Water

Good friends now know where to find dirt on their buddies. Shaquille O’Neal merely had to sift through a few Instagram posts. The Diesel located footage of his longtime pal Charles Barkley attempting to do the Ice Bucket Challenge, but Chuck was on the wrong end of a hilarious prank. You’d think that Shaq wouldn’t want to embarrass his friend by sharing it with his millions of followers. You’d be wrong.

Advertisement

In the video, Barkley proudly prepares to receive the ice-cold water for the famed internet challenge. He tenses his body in preparation. Unfortunately, the water never came. Instead, whoever the Hall of Famer was doing the challenge with dumped a bucket of snowballs on his head. He seemed distraught, but that didn’t last for long. That’s because the snowballs were only level 1 of the prank. What came next was worse.

Barkley then got the first bucket of ice-cold water dumped on him, which shocked him to his very core since he was not at all prepared for it. His body stiffened up and it was obvious that he was freezing. However, he didn’t have too much time to just sit in the wildness of what just happened. Why? Because a second bucket of water followed seconds later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVOLT Sports (@revoltsports)

Shaq was obviously tickled by this whole ordeal, which is why he shared it all to his Instagram Stories. It was clear that Chuck might have bitten off more than he could chew with the ice bucket challenge. The tag line on the video was “Charles Barkley almost had a heart attack.” It was a good thing that he didn’t, but it wasn’t far off either.

This was just another chapter in Shaq and Chuck’s long, friendly rivalry that has been ongoing ever since the two were put on Inside The NBA with one another all those years ago. Even when Barkley does something good, he can’t escape Shaq ribbing him.

Shaq has also taken part in some viral challenges

Barkley isn’t the only NBA on TNT member to participate in a viral challenge. The Shaq-Fu Master joined Chuck in doing the ALS Pepper Challenge back in 2018. The dynamic duo ate two hot green peppers on the air, and surprisingly had a little reaction.

“This one’s not that hot Ernie,” claimed The Diesel moments after taking a bite. Barkley’s response was a little less dignified. “I could eat a whole meal of these little things,” the legendary player turned broadcaster stated.

Neither of them having vivid reactions to spicy foods tracks. Chuck is from the south, and Shaq doesn’t seem to be affected by most things, especially food. Well, that is, except for when he’s running to the restroom in the middle of a broadcast.