“I’m starting to accept the fact that Russell Westbrook’s last great season as a future Hall of Famer might have come as a rental in a Wizards uniform”: NBA Twitter slams the former MVP for his lackluster performance against the Kevin Durant less Nets

LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook gets massively trolled for his dismal performance against the Brooklyn Nets.

Russell Westbrook continues to be a cause of concern for the Lakers. The former MVP was 4-for-20 from the field. Though Westbrook had a triple-double during the game, he had a lot of failed field goal attempts. Brodie was unable to provide the necessary aid to LeBron James.

The Lakers would make a massive comeback during the fourth quarter, with James leading from the front. The purple and gold team rallied from a twenty-point deficit and tied the game at 115. However, Nets center Nic Claxton threw down a tiebreaking alley-oop over James with 40.7 seconds left.

Soon to be 37-years of age, James has been doing the majority of weightlifting for the Lakers. The acquiring of Westbrook is yet to pay the team dividends. The two-time scoring champion seems to be a misfit on the roster, currently leading the league in turnovers.

His recent performance on Christmas Day against the Nets earned him a lot of ire on social media. The loss was embarrassing, considering the Nets were playing without their best player in Kevin Durant.

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook’s poor performance on Christmas night.

Though Westbrook scored a triple-double, he was highly inefficient from the field. The nine-time All-Star had 13-points, 12-rebounds, and 11-assists. In the 37-minuets that Westbrook played, he shot 20% from the field.

Thus Lakers fans were in no mood to spare him, especially with James having such a sensational performance go waste.

WESTBROOK GOT DAMNIT SHIT — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) December 26, 2021

Russ shot 4-20, but he’ll be happy. He got a FCKING triple double and the Sun will shine tomorrow. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 26, 2021

Westbrook you just ruined christmas. WESTBRICK LEAVE THE LAKERS YOU GET PAID MILLIONS TO LOSE GAMES — adin (@adinross) December 26, 2021

For what, used car parts and a half eaten fruit cake? No Championship contending tm wanted him, but Lakers. https://t.co/YNTKv50fv2 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 26, 2021

I wonder what the gm was dictating to Russ tonite? Turn the ball over more and throw up more bricks. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 26, 2021

I’m starting to accept the fact that Russell Westbrook’s last great (or at least viable) season as a future Hall of Famer might have come as a rental in a Wizards’ uniform — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 26, 2021

2.5k retweets in 10 minutes is wildd https://t.co/EhWiA9uCXi — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) December 26, 2021

Give me Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook any night. Patty is a clutch shooter w winner’s intangibles. Westbrick is a pathetic shooter and turnover machine more interested in stats than wins. The Nets held off the Lakers because they had Patty and the Lakers had Westbrick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 26, 2021

This is exactly it. Who is Russell Westbrook guarding? Just stands and hopes for a rebound. He’s so bad. https://t.co/9K9nKRuPXn pic.twitter.com/jfXDtlB9Qp — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) December 24, 2021

There are plenty of things you can say about Russell Westbrook’s game. But the biggest lie for nearly a decade is that he’s competent defensively. A lot of fans still believe he was for years. For instance, I don’t think he’s ever been a better/smarter defender than Steph. https://t.co/8gGGbHxif2 — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) December 26, 2021

A recent play of Westbrook waiting for the rebound indicated his care-free attitude on the defensive end, adding to the criticism against him.