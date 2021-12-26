Basketball

“I’m starting to accept the fact that Russell Westbrook’s last great season as a future Hall of Famer might have come as a rental in a Wizards uniform”: NBA Twitter slams the former MVP for his lackluster performance against the Kevin Durant less Nets

"I'm starting to accept the fact that Russell Westbrook’s last great season as a future Hall of Famer might have come as a rental in a Wizards uniform": NBA Twitter slams the former MVP for his lackluster performance against the Kevin Durant less Nets
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Cricket streaker: Fan interrupts Australia vs England Boxing Day Ashes 2021-22 Test at the MCG
Next Article
"No LeBron James team has ever lost five straight games until today": LA Lakers earn an embarrassing record for the King in a loss against the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets
NBA Latest Post
"I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.": NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry
“I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.”: NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry

Doris Burke came under the Twitter hammer  for her biasedness towards a big-name player/team again,…