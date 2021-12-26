“Do y’all know how good Draymond Green is??”: Kyle Kuzma showers the Warriors superstar with praise following NBA Christmas Day win over Phoenix Suns

Kyle Kuzma takes to Twitter to ask if everybody knows just how good of a player Draymond Green really is as the Warriors beat the Suns.

The Golden State Warriors retook the throne from the Phoenix Suns on NBA Christmas as having the best record in the league at a solid 27-6. They did this off the back of 13 fourth quarter points from Otto Porter Jr, stellar defense from Gary Payton II, and of course, Draymond Green and his Swiss army knife skillset.

Steph Curry did have a decent game, scoring 33 points (first time in his career he’s scored more than 20 on Christmas) but did so on terrible efficiency, going 10-27 from the field. He did however, bang down 5 3s, meaning he’s currently at 2,999 made regular season 3-pointers.

Draymond Green wasn’t as explosive as the plays Curry, Porter Jr, or even GP II made, but he damn sure was their MVP tonight.

The former Defensive Player of the Year filled the stat sheet to the brim, as he always does, and has proven once again as to why he’s the perfect ‘yang’ to Steph’s ‘yin’.

Kyle Kuzma on Draymond Green and his excellence night in and night out.

To keep it short and simple, Wizards youngster, Kyle Kuzma, took to Twitter last night to applaud Dray for his stellar play against the Phoenix Suns. He simply wrote on Twitter, “Do y’all know how good Draymond Green is???”

Do y’all know how good @Money23Green is???????? — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 25, 2021

Green did have himself a night as he notched 8 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks, and did so while knocking down 2-4 from beyond the arc.

Given just how shorthanded the Golden State Warriors were tonight, it’s absolutely incredible just how well they have managed to band together with the pieces they have and be the best team in the league.