“I’m still here doing it, still passionate about coming to work every day and getting better”: Carmelo Anthony has transitioned successfully from the Knicks’ franchise player to a Lakers role player

How has the face of two franchises, Carmelo Anthony has adapted to a bench role with the Lakers so effectively?

Very rarely it happens in a game that a franchise player takes on a bench role and ace it as well. We’ve seen the other way around more often from the likes of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and many others who started their career off the bench and then became stars of their franchise.

Carmelo Anthony comes from a different class. By class we mean, the 2003 Draft class of the NBA. The draft which also had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, Melo was the third overall pick by the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony took no time to settle in the NBA in his first season he averaged 21 points, 6 rebounds a game. Since then he never had trouble in consistently getting buckets.

The offensive savant scored 20 or more points for 15 straight seasons, being the team’s best player in Denver for 8 years and then in New York for the next seven.

The guy who troubled Gregg Popovic was out of the league in 2019

Carmelo Anthony who was a “pain in a*# wherever he played” to Greg Popovic, has to be one the best scorers ever. Pop has openly admitted that he was sick of making new defensive schemes for Melo whenever his Spurs faced him.

Throughout his career Anthony scored on his will. The NBA’s top-75 players of all time recently passed Moses Malone on all-time scoring list and now sits at ninth.

Melo just passed Moses Malone for 9th on the NBA all-time scoring list 🔥 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/gwyiYy3nqX — Overtime (@overtime) October 25, 2021

But there was a time when it looked like the 2013 scoring champ would not make it to the top-10 All-time list just because he was not seen a first option for team and to start from bench the future Hall of Famer was too big a name.

But the writing was on the walls for Melo to be in the All-time scoring list because he had learnt playing off the bench way back in 2012 during the Olympics. Due to presence of LeBron James and Kevin Durant as forwards he had to come from the bench. But that didn’t stop the offensive genius to average 16.3 points playing just 17.9 minutes a game.

TEAM USA MELO! 3 Olympic golds

336 Olympic points

13 🇺🇸 Olympic records@usabasketball | @carmeloanthony pic.twitter.com/y3IlGTK0J2 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 15, 2021

Melo’s resurgence as a role player

He had mastered the trait way back but put it use in the league when he found himself out of the NBA in his 17th year for half a season after getting released by the Houston Rockets. Melo trained day in and day out to become a solid player to come off the bench and made his intentions clear before joining Damian Lillard and Co the next season.

Now enjoying his life in LA, with his fellow draftee LeBron James, Melo is one of the most important guy for the Lakers of the bench. The team has won just 2 games out of their 20 when Melo has scored less than 14 points.

“I’m still here doing it,” the 37-year-old Anthony said to ESPN. “I think that’s what I’m honestly excited about. I’m here in Year 19 still doing what I’m able to do. Still passionate about the game. Still passionate about coming to work every day and getting better.”

Melo receives a standing ovation as he checks in at MSG 👏 pic.twitter.com/JEu7KTuP4O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2021

The Olympic legend who once scored 37 points in 14 minutes and 29 seconds for team USA, is averaging 15 points a game for the Lakers in 28 minutes. Also shooting the lights out from the perimeter at 46.1% which is career high.

Melo is in a Championship contending team for the first time in his career and he’s playing like it. He’d hope the guys with bigger responsibilities show up and win him his fir ever ring.