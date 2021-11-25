“Fans can really cross the line sometimes!”: Lakers’ LeBron James speaks on the infamous incident with Pacers’ fans after 124-116 victory in overtime

Lakers star LeBron James comments on his incident with the infamous Pacers fans during his game in Indiana

We won’t lie. LeBron James has far thicker skin than what he is given credit for. And frankly, it’s not even close.

You want an example? Sure!

Recently the Lakers faced off against the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where they eventually won 124-116 in overtime. And while that win is a really good sign for the franchise, that is not we will be focusing on. The topic of our interest will be one specific incident that took place during the middle of this game.

Take a look at the tweet below.

LeBron James get into it with 2 courtside Pacers fans get ejected. 😳 One makes a crying face as she walks out. ☹️pic.twitter.com/4QsXBv5R4l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2021

Now, before all the details were revealed on the matter, countless fans on Twitter immediately got on the King’s case, with jokes about ‘LeKaren’ immediately circulating on Twitter. And while it was admittedly pretty funny at first, it was also a bit unfair towards the player. And that was only further solidified when the details of the encounter were shared. Peep the tweet below.

If this is true, then Lebron has more restraint than most of us would. Ban them for life. Let them watch the games from the comfort of their MAGA rallies. pic.twitter.com/12qVNDb7s7 — Letting Go (@ProvideContext) November 25, 2021

To bear courtside fans screaming at you about just your game is one thing. But having them scream about your family like that could not have been pleasant, or at least we wouldn’t imagine it to be.

Frankly though, it seems we don’t have to do that, since the King decided to speak on the matter after the game. And let’s just say, he could have been far harsher with his wording of how it all went down.

LeBron James admits that the fans clearly crossed the line in their heckling

When you’re arguably the greatest player of all time, it’s pretty obvious that you’re going to have fans looking and judging your every move. There is going to be a lot of criticism and booing. But while most of it is usually bearable, and justified even, sometimes certain lines can be crossed. Or at least that is what the King had to say on the incident. Take a look below.

LeBron on hecklers: “I mean nothing is uncomfortable for me…Then there’s moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures & words that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game. I would never say it to a fan & a fan should never say it to a player.” pic.twitter.com/dQQ5zQRnJ9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 25, 2021

Honestly, we don’t think many sane fans would’ve held it against him if the Lakers superstar decided to be a lot more explicit in his wording of the whole situation. However, he continues to hold his poise and deliver a fairly soft-spoken statement.

No matter what anybody says, not many people can get more admirable than that.

