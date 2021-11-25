“Build a Bigger Table – Friendsgiving with Lobos 1707 Tequila!!”: LeBron James and Draymond Green celebrate Thanksgiving with their Tequila brand helping a great cause

LeBron James, Draymond Green and few other stars will be celebrating their Thanksgiving break with Lobos Tequila. While Tequila brand donates a meal on every purchase.

The stars playing in the top basketball league of the world barely get the chance to celebrate any of the major holidays other than Thanksgiving over the past year or so. Covid-19 altered the sporting calendar for every professional league in 2020.

It’s pretty rare for the NBA to have off days other than Thanksgiving Day break. Therefore, players will look to make the best of the day with family and friends, enjoying their turkeys and pies, watching some Football, and having some drinks.

A select few of those NBA stalwarts have the luxury of enjoying their own brand of drinks. LeBron James, Draymond Green and few other NBA players have the privilege to be investors in an up-and-coming Tequila brand, Lobos 1707 and Mezcal.

LeBron James and Draymond Green going into the Thanksgiving break with victories and Tequilas

NBA players have started going into the Thanksgiving spirit to cool off from their tight regular season schedule. Warriors’ star forward Draymond Green recently updated his IG enjoying his Tequila.

Getting into the Thanksgiving spirit, Lobos 1707 is supporting a great cause. For every bottle of Lobos 1707 purchased on Reservebar.com, one meal will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

As Draymond and Warriors will go to the break having the best record in the league. The Lakers are struggling to stay afloat, but the 4-time champ did something in his last outing before the break to boost the Lakers’ morale in Anthony Davis’ absence.

LEBRON JAMES NO WAY pic.twitter.com/bdoics1tmr — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 25, 2021

LeBron James will celebrate the Holiday coming off of a great performance against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. He had his season-best performance of 39 points, hitting the dagger three late in the game to seal the victory for the Lakers. He already looked in a Thanksgiving party mood with his signature celebration on the court.

Athletes like Nigel Sylvester, Lindsey Vonn and even stars from music industry including Rapper Meek Mill have appreciated and endorsed Lobos 1707 since its release. It is surely going to become one of the best brands in the Tequila space.