Basketball

“I’m surprised by Lakers fans”: Steve Ballmer is unable to figure out why Los Angeles rivals and LeBron James fans hate their team

"I'm surprised by Lakers fans": Steve Ballmer is unable to figure out why Los Angeles rivals and LeBron James fans hate their team
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James all fell victim to one player": How Chauncey Billups managed to have a winning record against 3 NBA 'GOATs'
Next Article
"Jimmy Butler asked Kyle Lowry to be the godfather of his newborn daughter": Newly-signed Heat point guard explains the reasons that influenced his decision to play with Miami
Latest Posts