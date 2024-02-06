“I’m Taking Sabrina Ionescu”: Kevin Durant Switches Teams After Steph Curry’s ‘Instigator’ Remark Ahead of All-Star Contest

The unique matchup between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu at the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend has increased anticipation. They are set to face off for the 3-point contest with the basketball lovers already declaring their predictions. Kevin Durant was no exception as he recently even switched teams following the Golden State Warriors talisman’s ‘instigator’ remarks.

Initially, KD displayed loyalty to the Splash Brother stating, “I’m going Steph. Sorry Sabrina, you can shoot, but not against the greatest”. Following this, the Warriors guard was informed that the 2x champion had voiced his prediction before being asked about Slim Reaper’s choice. “Knowing him, he’s an instigator. I’m sure he picked her,” the point guard mockingly stated.

The entire exchange surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) as it soon caught the attention of the 2014 MVP. The 35-year-old was seemingly offended by the comments from his former Warriors teammate as he expressed his displeasure. “I can’t believe u would call me an instigator, Stephen. I’m taking Sabrina [Ionescu],” Durant wrote showcasing his change in opinion.

Later, ESPN summarized the situation for the NBA followers on Instagram as the 2x Finals MVP switching sides made the headlines. Despite the mixed reaction to the verdict, Ionescu admittedly respected the Suns star’s choice. “I’ll take it, Easy Money Sniper,” she replied on the post displaying her agreeableness.

Despite the seeming seriousness of the situation, it might have sparked from the closeness between two former NBA teammates. After spending three seasons together in the Bay Area, the duo has developed an unspoken understanding. Thus, the comments from each side certainly contained a tone of mockery within them. In the end, it might have only boosted the confidence level of the New York Liberty star.

Why Kevin Durant might have initially picked Stephen Curry

The format of the challenge would reportedly remain the same with both the players following the standard ‘Starry’ 3-point contest rules. So, four of the five racks present on the court would each contain four game balls and a money ball. The remainder would be a dedicated money ball rack and two Starry Range balls. While the game balls would fetch one point each, the money ball would provide the shooter with two points and the Starry Range ball with three.

Ionescu was initially supposed to shoot from behind the WNBA 3-point line, with Curry following the NBA rules. It provided the WNBA star with an apparent advantage, raising her chances of winning the contest. Later on, thus, she declared her preference to follow the NBA guidelines, making the competition more even for the Warriors talisman.

This changed scenario certainly worked in favor of the 10x All-Star, promoting KD to put his bet on the 4x champion. After all, the 2022 Finals MVP has changed the trajectory of the game from behind the arc. With a change in dynamic, it would now be interesting to watch whether the points guard can make the Washington-born regret his decision.