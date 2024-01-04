“I’m the Guy Who Picks ‘Rain on Leaves'”: LeBron James Once Revealed the Role of Sleep on His Physical Recovery

June 3, 2013 – Miami, Florida, U.S. – Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6), rest late in the fourth quarter after falling to the ground during the game seven of the Eastern Conference Final between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers, Monday June 03, 2013, at American Airlines Miami. Florida News – June 3, 2013 – ZUMAp77_

As someone who is now 39 years old and has logged 20+ seasons in the league, how does LeBron James keep performing at MVP level? In 2018, the 4x MVP went to the Tim Ferriss Show, along with his trainer Mike Mancias, and expressed that he needs ample sleep if he wants to perform at his 100%. If he doesn’t get enough sleep during the night, the All-Time Leading Scorer ekes out a way to nap.

Advertisement

During the show, James talked about the importance of sleeping for performing at an elite level. He expressed, “That’s[sleeping] the best way for your body to physically and emotionally be able to recover and get back to 100 percent as possible.”

He also revealed that he prefers eight hours of sleep and the more the merrier. “But the more, and more, and more time that you get those eight – if you can get nine, that’s amazing,” added the 4x Finals MVP.

Advertisement

His trainer Mike Mancias emphasized the need to create an environment for sleeping soundly. In the current times, the glare of smartphones and digital devices has affected sleeping patterns. Therefore, for Mancias, doing away with those is essential to fall asleep.

“Just turn everything off probably a half hour to 45 minutes before you actually want to go to sleep, and just really committing yourself to that,” highlighted Mancias. Cutting off noise is also vital but some pleasant sounds can soothe the mood. Therefore, James has a peculiar choice to lull himself to sleep.

“I’m the guy who picks ‘rain on leaves. That’s what goes on on my phone throughout the night,” disclosed LBJ.

For the 2023 In-Season Tournament MVP, sleep is also the best way to recover during the off-season. No amount of “ice bags” and other advanced techniques can compensate for it. Apart from slumbering to reinvigorate himself, the timeless superstar also invests a lot in his body to stay afloat.

LeBron James prioritizes his body above anything else

In 2018, King James’ business manager and long-time friend Maverick Carter disclosed that LBJ spends approximately $1,500,000 on his physique. This humungous investment is directed toward both nutrition and equipment. The avid Normatec consumer uses their well-received leg boots to sustain his athleticism.

Advertisement

To tackle inflammation, he uses cryotherapy. To ward off bacterial infections and heal multiple wounds, he doesn’t shy away from hitting the hyperbaric chambers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlexKennedyNBA/status/977629156275048453?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He has personal chefs who keep a tab on what is the right nutrition. He hires trainers who help with conditioning and readying him for the grueling NBA ride. And why not? To keep his prime intact, this investment is more than worth it. Therefore, this $1.5 million plan is now catching up to the rest of the league. After all, who doesn’t want to emulate greatness?