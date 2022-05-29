“LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Hakeem Olajuwon”: Paolo Banchero snubs Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from his all-time dream starting 5

2022 NBA Draft prospect Paolo Banchero named three guards in his all-time dream starting five, and not even one of them was Kobe Bryant.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionized how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of whom the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great yet heated time debating over the GOAT, all-time 5, and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on their list.

Paolo Banchero had three guards on his all-time dream starting five and somehow left Kobe Bryant off it.

“LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Hakeem Olajuwon”: Paolo Banchero

The former Duke Blue Devil had a peculiar all-time starting five. The projected lottery pick for the upcoming draft chose to include three guards and one small forward in his team alongside a center.

After selecting LeBron James at the point guard position, Banchero went on to select Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant for the forward position, and Hakeem Olajuwon at the 5. Paolo took quite some time before he named Stephen Curry as the final guard reasoning that he wanted a shooter.

We rarely see lists that do not contain all three – Bron, MJ, as well as Kobe in the lineup.

Sure, a few Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, or Larry Bird fans might have a problem with Banchero’s list. But hey, it’s Paolo’s all-time list and he can pick whichever star he likes to.