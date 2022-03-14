Basketball

“There was never any beef between me and Kevin Garnett”: Ray Allen shockingly denies there ever being a feud with the Celtics legend at his jersey retirement

“There was never any beef between me and Kevin Garnett”: Ray Allen shockingly denies there ever being a feud with the Celtics legend at his jersey retirement
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"LeBron James, this is an utter disgrace of defensive play!": Stephen A Smith goes off on the Lakers after their lackluster performance against a Chris Paul-less Phoenix Suns
Next Article
“If you go back and watch, you can see Isiah Thomas freezing me out”: When Michael Jordan blatantly revealed that the Pistons guard was behind the 1985 All Star freezeout
NBA Latest Post
“If you go back and watch, you can see Isiah Thomas freezing me out”: When Michael Jordan blatantly revealed that the Pistons guard was behind the 1985 All Star freezeout
“If you go back and watch, you can see Isiah Thomas freezing me out”: When Michael Jordan blatantly revealed that the Pistons guard was behind the 1985 All Star freezeout

Michael Jordan once let it be very known that Isiah Thomas was freezing him out…