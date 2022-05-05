“I’m used to this since 7th grade when I was called a weirdo and sat in the cafeteria by myself”: Kyrie Irving’s absurd response to NBA’s 75th-anniversary snub

Nets superstar Kyrie Irving addresses not being a part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, comparing it to some of his childhood memories.

The 2021-22 season marked the completion of 75-years since the existence of the NBA. Thus there was no doubt that commissioner Adam Silver would make this a season to remember, introducing the diamond logo to mark this special occasion.

Continuing the tradition of commemorating players every 25-years, the NBA would assemble its’s top 75 players of all time. Nonetheless, the 75th-anniversary team had several popular names missing, one such being that of Kyrie Irving.

In what many believe, the former champion deserved a spot on the iconic list considering his resume and one-of-a-kind skill set. Uncle Drew ticks most of the boxes that require one to be on the team. Unfortunately, Irving didn’t make the cut, which was surprising to many.

During a recent appearance on the Boardroom podcast, Irving finally broke his silence on not making the cut.

Kyrie Irving is unperturbed by the NBA’s 75th-anniversary snub.

While many continue to fight for Irving’s case on the 75th-anniversary team, the former ROTY isn’t concerned with his name not being on the list. One doesn’t know the exact reason behind the Nets superstar not being on the list due to the subjective nature of accumulating the results.

According to the rumor mills, Irving’s carefree and unprofessional attitude might have something to do with it. However, nothing can be confirmed. In his 11-years in the league, the former All-Star MVP has gained a reputation as someone who can’t be relied upon.

Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy is the icing on the cake when it comes to his history of missing games for reasons best known to him. It’s no secret that the Nets superstar doesn’t play according to the rule book and even comes across as eerie to many.

When asked about his exclusion from the 75th-anniversary team, Irving had the following response.

Kyrie on Boardroom podcast why he wasn’t upset about NBA 75 snub: “I’m used to this since 7th grade when I was called a weirdo and sat in the cafeteria by myself. I don’t mind it. Because along the way I’m going to find my authentic community that accepts me for my greatness.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 4, 2022

Well, this is not the first time Irving had us perplexed with his answers. In the past, as well, some of the Nets guard’s statements had us shaking our heads. Whether it’s his theory of the earth being flat or his bizarre supernatural ideologies.

Other noteworthy players to not make the list included the likes of Klay Thompson, Tracy Mcgrady, and Vince Carter.