“Winning 60-plus games, going deep in the playoffs, and having fun building relationships”: Kyrie Irving lays out a four-year plan for Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving expresses his desire to continue with the Nets organization, giving an insight into his future goals.

Controversy’s favorite child, Kyrie Irving, seems to be finally addressing the string of controversies that surrounded him this season. The Nets guard is coming off one of his worst postseason performances after being swept 4-0 by his former team, the Boston Celtics.

Currently, living in a pandemic era, Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated created a storm of controversies. The Nets guard would face a lot of criticism for his stance but refused to budge, willing to harm his reputation and goodwill in the league.

NYC’s COVID mandate prohibited unvaccinated players from playing or practicing in its home arenas. Surprisingly, this ruling didn’t apply to the visiting teams. While the Nets organization didn’t allow Irving’s part-time status at first, they would reverse their decision later.

Also read: “In a video game yes, in real life no, the best ability is availability”: NBA Twitter reacts to reports of Kyrie Irving asking for a 5-year $248M max deal

Despite missing most of the season, Uncle Drew had some landmark moments in the season, including career-high 60-points. However, his poor attendance during the season would haunt him and his team come playoff time.

Kyrie Irving reveals his future plans with the Nets organization.

Irving has the power to decline his $37M player option and become a free agent, something the former champion doesn’t plan to do. According to reports, the 30-year-old is eligible for a max contract paying him close to $250M in the next five years.

Here’s the year-by-year breakdown of the max contract Kyrie Irving can sign in July: 2022-23: $42.7 million

2023-24: $46.1 million

2024-25: $49.8 million

2025-26: $53.8 million

2026-27: $58.1 million (Kyrie would be 35 years of age by the end of 26-27)https://t.co/A71VAVVE84 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 29, 2022

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that’s an absurd amount for a player who played only 29-games this season. Though there is no denying Uncle Drew is one of the most skilled guards and contributes to box office, availability continues to be an issue for him.

Though there is no clarity over Irving signing the extension, the seven-time All-Star has made it clear that he doesn’t plan to go anywhere, laying out a four-year plan for the Nets. Irving aims to establish the Nets as one of the most dominant franchises in the league.

“I’d like to put together four straight years of team dominance,” Irving said. “Winning 60-plus games. Going deep in the playoffs and having fun building relationships that extend beyond the court.”

Via: DAILY NEWS

While the Brooklyn team signed Kevin Durant on a four-year extension last season, only time will tell if Joe Tsai and co would want to have the ‘so-called’ most skilled duo for the coming years.

Also read: “I was wondering at home what my future was going to look like”: Kyrie Irving provides an insight into his tumultuous season with the Brooklyn Nets

In the NBA’s extensive grueling schedule, availability is the best ability, which is not the case with Uncle Drew.