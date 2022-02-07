“I’m viewed a 100% differently than any other NBA player and I absolutely hate it”: DeMarcus Cousins expresses his disdain for repeatedly being called for technical fouls following Nuggets win over Nets

DeMarcus Cousins claims he is never given the fair end of the stick and that the refs view differently to other players in the league.

DeMarcus Cousins has become a journeyman in this league ever since his Achilles and ACL tears. He’s fought his way back from those devastating injuries and is currently on the Denver Nuggets at the tail-end of his second 10-day contract with them. He’s only played 5 games for Denver and has racked up 4 technical fouls and 1 ejection.

Cousins has had a long-standing history with technical fouls all throughout his career, once reaching the dreaded 16 tech mark in the 2017-18 season before the All-Star break. It’s no secret that Cousins has a short temper and coupled with his expressive body language, refs act as though they have no choice but to T him up.

Nikola Jokic acknowledged Cousins’ ‘explosive’ on-court personality but also vouched for him to get another shot with the Nuggets, whether that be in the form of a third 10-day or signing him on for the rest of the season.

“He has had a positive impact,” and, “I was wrong about him,” are things Jokic said about DeMarcus Cousins tonight.

DeMarcus Cousins on getting yet another technical foul assessed to him.

DeMarcus Cousins has had his fair share of rants about getting T’d up in games where he doesn’t necessarily deserve the tech. His iconic ‘ridiculous’ rant is perhaps his most popular but tonight’s will certainly be up there.

Asked DeMarcus about the tech: “It’s like beating a deadhorse. It’s obvious. I am who I am. I don’t ever get the fair end of the stick. And I’m viewed 100% differently than any other player in this league. Is it fair? No. But it’s the situation that I’m in. I absolutely hate it.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 6, 2022

Cousins isn’t wrong here as his reputation has caused refs to be at the edge of blowing a whistle against him as soon as he touches the ball. This isn’t the first time he’s been given a technical foul against the Nets this season as he was ejected from Barclay’s 11 days ago for merely slamming the ball on the ground.

Despite his ‘antics’, HC Mike Malone has given his stamp of approval on DeMarcus Cousins, saying he’ll get with Tim Connelly regarding the big-man’s continued stay in Denver as their gritty back-up big.