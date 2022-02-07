“Absolutely disgusting foul by Luka Doncic, no place for it in the NBA!”: Trae Young flops yet again and baits the Mavericks All-Star into his 10th technical foul

Trae Young baits Luka Doncic into fouling him and subsequently earning his 10th technical foul of this NBA season.

When it comes to drawing fouls, no one does it better than guys like Luka Doncic and Trae Young. Whether it’s Doncic trying his luck with Chris Paul’s patented ‘rip-through’ or Young backing his butt into the opponents’ mid-section near the charity stripe to hopefully have him run him over while shooting an off-balance shot, the two are extremely crafty.

It’s always fun to see Doncic and Young go at one another as the two were part of perhaps the most balanced trade of the 2010s. Both have turned out to be generational offensive talents while leading their respective teams to the Playoffs, with the latter taking the Hawks to the Conference Finals last year.

Tonight’s bout between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks was yet another stellar game featuring Luka Doncic and Trae Young but not for reasons that are related to putting up incredible stats.

Sure, Doncic did have an 18-point triple double but it was what transpired between the two young All-Stars in the 3rd quarter that made the game interesting.

Luka Doncic ‘fouls’ Trae Young and gets benched.

A classic Trae Young moment unfolded at American Airlines Center as the stout point guard flopped to get Luka Doncic hit with his 5th personal foul of the game early on in the 3rd quarter. This led to him losing his cool and subsequently receiving a technical foul.

Absolutely disgusting foul by Luka Doncic. No place for this in the league. I hope Trae Young is okay… scary stuff pic.twitter.com/eVYhB3vb87 — House Mavericks (@HouseMavericks) February 7, 2022

Luka has a history with technical fouls with his racking up 15 of them last season, the highest number in the league along with Dwight Howard. With him having 10 at the moment, gaining 6 more would result in an automatic one-game suspension.

Jalen Bruson, funnily enough, also racked up 5 personal fouls and made his way to the bench. Here, according to him, he was hugged by Luka Doncic in an attempt to console him. “I was very tempted to push him away from me because I was heated at the time. He was happy I got my fifth. I was like, ‘You make no sense right now.’”