“Imagine a 7″1′ Hakeem Olajuwon with an extraordinary offense, defense, and footwork”: Daryl Morey on how would he advise a scout to identify Joel Embiid

Sixers President Daryl Morey describes Joel Embiid as the modern-day Hakeem Olajuwon, listing the similarities between the two bigs.

The 2021-22 season has been a roller-coaster ride for the Philadelphia 76ers so far. The team found itself amid controversy with their point guard Ben Simmons wanting immediate out of the organization. However, the Sixers couldn’t acquire something worthwhile in exchange for him until recently.

Thus there was a deadlock between the two parties, surrounded by name-callings, fines, and a series of statements. With the Philly organization finding itself in a mess, Joel Embiid decided to take the reigns of the Sixers in his hands, and we were about to witness one of the greatest shows in basketball.

Though he had given us a glimpse of a potential MVP last season, Embiid has lodged himself into the conversation of one of the best NBA centers of all time. The Cameroon native is currently on a spree of breaking records. Earlier this season, Embiid had tied a franchise record of eight 30-point games with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson.

During a recent appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Sixers President Daryl Morey put Embiid on the same pedestal as Hakeem Olajuwon.

Daryl Morey lists down the similarities between Joel Embiid and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Embiid is one of the all-time skilled bigs to step on the hardwood. The seven-foot center can dominate the paint, shoot the ball, and has impressive handles. With the absence of an elite defender in Simmons, Embiid has stepped up his game, averaging 1.0 SPG and 1.4 BPG.

The five-time All-Star’s display of defense has furthered his comparisons with Hakeem, who is one of the few players in NBA history to win both MVP and DPOY in the same season. In Embiid’s case, the DPOY looks out of reach this season, but he’s the current front runner for MVP.

When asked how would he describe Embiid to a scout, Sixers President Morey had the following response.

“So imagine a seven-foot one, Hakeem Olajuwon, they’re different in some ways, but both were two-way players, both were extraordinarily impactful defensively, both were extraordinarily skilled offensively, with amazing footwork.”

(16:17 mark)

With the Simmons situation resolved and the arrival of three-time scoring champion James Harden, the Sixers have leaped into being the front runners in the east. Despite Harden having played a single game yet, the Sixers are the 3rd seed in the stacked eastern conference.

As Harden rehabs from an injury, it’s scary hours ahead for the league.