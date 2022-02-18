“DeMar DeRozan is definitely the Stephen Curry of mid-range shots”: The Bulls All-Star is on track to knock down the most mid-range shots by a non-big in a season since Kobe Bryant in 2006-06

DeMar DeRozan has knocked down a total of 259 mid-range shots so far this season. Devin Booker follows Deebo on the list with only 156.
DeMar DeRozan has had a career resurgence with the Chicago Bulls. Yes, Deebo was an All-NBA superstar during his stint with the Raptors as well as the Spurs, however, he is having the best campaign of his life this season.
In a league full of accurate long-distance shooters, DeMar is one of the last of a dying breed who heavily relies on the mid-range jumper. Without a doubt, the 6-foot-6 guard has managed to master the art of knocking down these jumpers.
Considered a dead zone for several years now, the 5-time All-Star could be a huge factor in the revival of the mid-range. This season, DeRozan has knocked down a league-high 259 mid-range shots, over 100 than the 2nd-highest in the league, and is well on pace to knock down the most mid-range shots by a non-big in a season since Kobe Bryant in 2006-06.
Most midrange makes this season:
259 — DeMar DeRozan
255
250
245
240
235
230
225
220
215
210
205
200
195
190
185
180
175
170
165
160
156 — Devin Booker
He is on pace to make the most midrange shots by a non-big in a season since Kobe Bryant in 2005-06. pic.twitter.com/CHIWH4hZgJ
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 17, 2022
NBA Twitter reacts as DeMar DeRozan could end up being the first non-big to knock down the most mid-range shots since Kobe Bryant in 2005-06
As soon as this factoid went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.
What a season my god pic.twitter.com/ZGuqH4u5el
— Xavier Marsol (@MarsolXavier) February 17, 2022
— JordanWithTheFlu (@JordanGameSixx) February 17, 2022
— Gulag Zed (@type26_) February 17, 2022
Mid range game is still alive.
Go Deebo! https://t.co/tdCamgsPFk
— John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) February 18, 2022
it’s the shoes https://t.co/AwbCJVn01u
— m (@bigmo_ron) February 17, 2022
This season, DeRozan has been averaging a staggering 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting nearly 52% from the field. Leading his Bulls to the 2nd best record in the East, Deebo is a legit contender to win the Maurice Podoloff Trophy this season.