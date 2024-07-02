mobile app bar

“Imagine Bronny Throw A Lob To LeBron”: Paul George Fantasizes About The Lakers’ Father-Son Duo’s Potential

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

As many are aware by now, LeBron James and Bronny James are now officially on the same team in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, many have reacted negatively to this news, alleging that the 19-year-old isn’t good enough to be in the league. Going against the grain, Paul George looked at it from a different perspective, even throwing out the possibility of an incredible highlight.

Speaking on his show, Podcast PGeorge initially said that many are looking at it from the wrong perspective. It was his opinion that, instead of looking at how Bronny got to the league as a negative, fans seem to be ignoring the kind of achievement this would be for LeBron James. After all, he would be the first player in NBA history to play alongside his son.

“I think people hating on it, they’re not looking at it from the, like what that means for Bron [LeBron James], you know what I mean? That’s dope! I get to play with my son? As big as his legacy is, that’s part of his legacy too! Like, the first player ever to be able to play with his son in the NBA!”

PG then touched on Bronny James’s detractors, saying that the noise around him is unfair. After all, he is not LeBron James, nor should be expected to be. Instead, fans need to look ahead to the possibilities of this unprecedented situation.

“People are hating on it like, ‘Oh Bronny isn’t a prospect, he isn’t this, he isn’t that’. It’s wrong because I think people have a certain image that they think Bronny is supposed to be. But he’s not Bron. He is his own person… And I think he’s good, I think he has talent… How cool is that [LeBron and Bronny together] going to be?… Just imagine Bronny throw a lob to LeBron. LA is going to go crazy!”

The discourse around Bronny allegedly only being in the NBA because of LeBron James does seem to ignore the beauty of the possibilities here. As highlighted by George, who knows the kind of moments these two could come with together once they get on the court?

Perhaps the NBA community really does need to take a step back and admire what is going on here. After all, even in this new age of fitness, it may be a long time before fans of any sport see a father and a son play together on the same team.

With this also likely being LeBron James’s last season in the NBA, this is not the time to worry about the details of the matter. Instead, perhaps the best way to pay the moment it’s due respect is to grab some popcorn and enjoy the show.

