Iman Shumpert arrested for marijuana possession could face up to 2-years in jail and $10K fine

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert arrested for alleged marijuana possession in Texas.

Athletes and their tryst with recreational drugs never seize to make headlines. The latest to join this list is former NBA champion Iman Shumpert, arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday. The former Cavaliers player had a sizeable amount of marijuana in his bag.

According to a TMZ Sports report, the illegal substance in Shumpert’s bag weighed 6.12 ounces. The former Georgia Tech player had also tested positive for marijuana using a mobile test. The airport authorities had found a green leafy vegetable in the 32-year-old’s bag, which he admitted was weed.

Shumpert was to board a flight to LA to visit his daughter. However, he would be detained and arrested soon for possession of marijuana. The report further stated that the 6″5′ guard was placed in handcuffs and transported to the jail.

Troubles would continue to mount for Shumpert, with the cops allegedly finding a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag.

Iman Shumpert lands in legal trouble.

Though many states in the USA have legalized marijuana for recreational and medical uses, the state of Texas doesn’t consider the substance legal on a federal level. The charge is a state jail felony.

If convicted, Shumpert could face 2-years in jail and a fine of up to $10K. Though there was no presence of a gun, a Glock magazine has only made matters worse for the former LeBron James teammate.

In 2016, Shumpert faced charges for allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana. Thus this wasn’t the first time that the Illinois native had landed on the wrong side of the law.

Given his history of drug charges, Shumpert may face a difficult time getting himself out of this one.

