“Klay Thompson was ready to swing on me, Stephen Curry called me b**ch”: Iman Shumpert relives the 2016 NBA Finals

Former Cavaliers player Iman Shumpert reveals an unknown side to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson that he experienced during the 2016 Finals.

The last decade witnessed one of the most intense rivalries between the Warriors and Cavaliers. The two powerhouses met each other in four consecutive Finals, with the Dubs having a 3-1 edge. Though the Cavs had only one win during these Finals meetings, it was iconic in more ways than one.

The 2016 Finals had the Cavaliers create history, led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, becoming the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals. It was an emotional moment for King James and the city of Cleveland, with the former fulfilling his promise of ending his hometown’s 52-year championship drought.

A part of this iconic moment was former Cavs guard Iman Shumpert, who revealed some interesting details about the said Finals. The 32-year-old played 4-seasons with the Cavaliers, going to the Finals each time. Coming off the bench, Shumpert chipped in during crucial moments.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Iman had former teammate and member of the 2016 Cavs roster, JR Smith as his guest. The two would go down memory lane, divulging some unknown facts about the Splash Brothers.

Iman Shumpert gives an insight into the trash-talking nature of the Splash Brothers.

While we’re used to seeing Steph Curry’s over-the-top celebrations, the two-time MVP has always maintained a clean image, not indulging in any off-court drama. The four-time champion serves as an ideal role model for the game. The same goes for Splash Brother Klay.

The Warriors’ backcourt stays away from controversies, maintaining the image of Mr. Nice Guys. Surprisingly, this wasn’t the case during the 2016 Finals, as narrated by Shumpert, who got a bit of the smack from the Splash Bros.

“That’s why I love Klay Thompson to this day, bro,” said Shumpert. “Cause that man was ready to swing on me. I love him, I love that guy. Steph too. Steph was talking shit. called me a b-tch and everything.”

As historic as the 2016 Finals were for the Cavaliers, they continue to haunt the Warriors even today. GSW became the most successful regular season team of all time with a 73-9 record, Curry was the first-ever unanimous MVP but the highlight of the season continues to remain them blowing a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

