“Ime Udoka was taking people out like Mortal Kombat!”: Celtics HCs off-beat talents resurface amidst Nia Long betrayal

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka may be a guy on the bench now, but boy does he have some stories from his youth to tell

The magic of the NBA offseason never quite ceases to amaze. And the beautiful thing about it is, anyone can get it.

Until just a few days ago, if someone spoke the name ‘Ime Udoka’, any NBA fan’s first thought would be the excellent head coach of the Boston Celtics. After all, the man did turn this team around massively during the regular season before taking this team all the way to the NBA finals.

But now? Hoo boy!

You see, Ime Udoka may seem like a quiet guy, but apparently, he is a man of many… talents.

For starters, he recently got engaged to famous American actress, and J Cole’s personal example of the girl who got away, Nia Long.

Then of course, the reason he has been getting so much media attention, this.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

the Celtics’ only female staff member is their VP of Player and Organizational Development, Allison Feaster. pic.twitter.com/BO8UukbLZT — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 22, 2022

Move aside Drake, we’ve got the real certified Lover Boy on our hands here.

Speaking of hands though, it appears Udoka is pretty good at throwing some too. And we mean scary good.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Ime Udoka story of skilfully fighting off players from team Algeria revealed by former teammate Gabe Muoneke

As an NBA community, clearly we’ve all done a deserve to how much we’ve all underestimated the talents of Ime Udoka.

Back in 2007, former Nigerian team player, Gabe Muoneke had a couple of stories to tell about a certain few players. And well, before the spotlight was shone so brightly onto him, he had a pretty interesting one about Ime Udoka as well.

Take a look at what he had to say, below.

“After we won was the real issue. After the game, they were waiting for us to come out of the locker room. And seriously, I didn’t start it. Kingsley Ogwudire was in front of our team in an all-out tirade in his best Arabic. The next thing you know, there were three Algerian players on him. Everyone was engaged in combat save me, if you can believe it. And lo and behold… Ime! He was taking people out like in Mortal Kombat. *Finish him!* Incredible. I was so out of it as I had five guys I was fighting (oh yeah, the crowd jumped in as the fight spilled over to the court of the championship game of Senegal and Angola).”

The man hilariously continued further.

“In the middle of the whole thing I heard Ime, literally in mid-swing of another opponent say, ‘Watch back, Gabe’ and he calmly, I mean calmly, smeared a guy who, as I turned to see his warning, jumped from the stands with a chair to probably kill me or knock me out to where the crowd would have. I mean, Ime caught the guy in mid-air with a fist and calmly continued his dispatching of oncoming people.”

Moral of the story?

Joke all you want on Twitter. But if you see this man face-to-face, don’t dare engage… unless you want a very personal introduction to the art of Jiu Jitsu, before you get one with the floor.

But jokes aside, our condolences to Nia Long.

Perhaps the only positive here is that they weren’t married just yet, so perhaps the process of separation will be far simpler, in case the two parties do decide on it.

We already know J Cole is watching keenly on that one.

