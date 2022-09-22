Shaquille O’Neal, who mocked Ben Simmons’ $300,000 Gucci outfit now gives advice on tackling criticism 

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal offered his advice to Ben Simmons, who looks to make his comeback in a Nets uniform.

One of the most controversial players in recent times, Ben Simmons, continues to be a constant in the headlines despite not playing a single game since the 2021 playoffs. It’s been a downhill ride for the former ROTY post the semi-finals against the Hawks, becoming the overnight villain.

While there is no doubting his talent, shooting continues to be a big drawback for the Aussie Native. The scars of the series against the Hawks in 2021 still seem afresh for Simmons, with Trae Young and co making the former Sixers guard a subject of non-ending criticism and trolling.

👎 Ben Simmons has the WORST free throw % of ANY player in the #NBA playoffs by a LONG shot – 32.8% (20% worse than next player) Simmons: 27 missed free throws in series vs Hawks including 10 in GM 5#Sixers – WORST free throw shooting team in playoffs – missed 16 FT in GM5 pic.twitter.com/p7AJbh792C — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) June 17, 2021

The Hack-A-Simmons term had gained national attention, with Simmons deliberately fouled and sent to the foul line only to miss most of his shots. What followed was a series of events involving the three-time All-Star being at loggerheads with the Sixers front office as he forced a trade.

Also read: “Ben Simmons needs to get the difference between health and fortitude!”: Shaquille O’Neal delivers some cut-throat criticism the new Nets star’s way on Inside the NBA

As he faces the ultimate litmus test in the upcoming 2022-23 season, Simmons should revisit seven-foot center Shaquille O’Neal’s advice to him.

“You have to have that mental fortitude”: Shaquille O’Neal tells Ben Simmons to persevere.

The Big Diesel has been quite critical of Simmons following the latter’s fall-out with the Sixers. In the past, we’ve seen Shaq call out the All-Star guard for posting pictures with his Ferrari and his actress friends while he missed games.

During an interview with Taylor Rooks earlier this year, the Lakers legend questioned the duality of Simmons’ anxiety issues, citing his Gucci outfits and gold chains.

Nevertheless, Shaq, who has always been critical of Simmons, does have advice for him too. In the clip below, the four-time champion advises the former Sixers guard, citing his struggles at the free throw line. While the Diesel is empathetic towards Big Ben, he tells him to be mentally stronger.

“Ben doesn’t talk a lot, I wish him well. I know he’s going through some personal stuff, but I do know to get to that next level, you have to have that mental fortitude,” said the Big Diesel.

“It’s okay to be scared, you think, I wasn’t scared after missing 9-free throws in a row and everybody’s laughing at me, gotta shoot it.”

The 6ft 11′ guard is a career 14.7% shooter from the 3-point line and 59.7% from the free throw line. Nonetheless, Simmons joining forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, helps him play to his strengths of running the offense and defending.

Also read: “Does Ben Simmons have anxiety wearing 300K Gucci, big chains, and rings?”: Shaquille O’Neal questions former Sixers guard’s mental health