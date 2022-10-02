Ime Udoka, Who Had an Affair With Celtics’ Minority Owner’s Wife, Had an ‘Open Relationship’ With Nia Long

Boston Celtics disgraced head coach Ime Udoka was allegedly in an open relationship with Nia Long up till his cheating scandal reveal.

It seems Ime Udoka’s time in the NBA is up. After his suspension and further information on the cheating scandal, it is highly likely that he’ll never coach again.

A one-season wonder coach through his own designs, Udoka has shed light on power dynamics at play in the NBA. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed the incident over a week ago.

He claimed that Ime Udoka had been found flaunting the team’s code of conduct. The reason, Charania noted was a consensual affair with a female staffer.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Charania’s report was enough to start a flood of rumors. Ime Udoka’s cheating on Hollywood actress Nia Long was news big enough to break the internet in itself.

However, the newest reveals have absolutely shattered all scope of retribution for the disgraced coach. The latest reports allege Udoka was in an open relationship with Nia Long. It also claims that Udoka is a serial offender and regularly indulged in affairs with other women.

Ime Udoka’s alleged open relationship with Nia Long may lead to his fall

The speculations at the moment directly point to two affairs. Ime Udoka’s first affair was allegedly with the team’s travel and stay planner. The woman in question was also responsible for planning Nia’s travels.

It was also found that the same woman helped Udoka’s fiance move two weeks before the public reveal of the scandal.

However, the problematic aspect of this relationship is the fact that she claimed Ime had used inappropriate language before the start of their relationship. This definitely brings the matter of power dynamics to the forth.

It’s highly likely, depending on Ime Udoka’s comments, that the relationship might not have been entirely consensual as previously reported.

Heard some things about Ime Udoka situation from friend at NBA league office. We’ll see what’s real when the news drops: Udoka and Nia Long are in an open relationship and he is a “serial offender” with the ladies wherever he coached. In Boston he slept with team staffer (1/4) — Khaled Abdallah (@khaled74) October 1, 2022

For Udoka, this spells doom. Not only is he caught up in one of the biggest scandals in history but is now being questioned on the nature of his relationship.

Moreover, the Boston head coach was also allegedly involved with a minority owner’s wife. The culmination of these allegations will weigh heavy on Udoka’s reputation. It’s highly likely that he may never coach another NBA team in the future.

