Ime Udoka, who has a net worth of $11.5 million, faces brutal suspension over consensual relationship

Ime Udoka, who is the head coach of the Boston Celtics, faces a season-long suspension over a cheating scandal.

Ime Udoka has found himself in a major controversy. With the off-season in process, his actions will likely prove detrimental to Boston’s championship hopes.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the Celtics’ head coach faced suspension for breaking the franchise’s code of conduct. Subsequent reports further clarified Boston’s stance.

Ime Udoka, reportedly, was in a consensual intimate relationship with a female staff member. This has caused quite a stir in the entire NBA community.

To make matters worse, Ime Udoka already had a fiance. His partner, Nia Long, is a famous Hollywood actress. She appeared alongside Will Smith in the critically acclaimed show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Udoka, who once played for the San Antonio Spurs, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season. And now he faces severe punishment for his actions.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal Destroyed His Car With A Knife After He Cheated With Multiple Women

Ime Udoka to be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season

The latest reports reveal that the 6’6″ team boss will lose at least 1 season over the scandal. Despite the consensual nature of Udoka’s alleged relationship, Boston Celtics will suspend him for the entire 2022-23 season.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Ime’s fate.

He wrote: “Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today.”

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

This effectively shatters Boston’s hopes of a shot at the title. Udoka’s contribution to the squad as the head coach is invaluable. He has turned the Celts into a defensive powerhouse.

They reached the NBA Finals in 2020 through some of the most formidable squads. The way Udoka has coached and led this team is remarkable.

But without him, their entire team structure will fall. They were already beaten by the Golden State Warriors last season. In 2022-23, things will be much harder for them.

Especially because they are in the East conference. The East is stacked, to say the least. With Milwaukee, Miami, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn in the mix, headless Celtics will easily fall.

Ime Udoka is worth $11.5 million. He has made most of his fortune through his playing and coaching career. A former assistant coach with the Spurs, Ime has sealed Boston’s fate for the upcoming season. But do you think his punishment is justified?

Also read: Dwight Howard, Who Was Considered The Next Shaquille O’Neal, Was Snubbed By Magic Johnson In High School