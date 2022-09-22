Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal Destroyed His Car With A Knife After He Cheated With Multiple Women

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was forced to drive with flat tires and broken windows after Shaunie O’Neal found out about his infidelity

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most famous NBA players of all time. Drafted in 1992, Shaq was taken by the Orlando Magic as the #1 pick. Right from the get-go, Shaq asserted his dominance and showed the NBA that there was a new alpha in town.

During his 19 years in the NBA, Shaq established himself as one of the most dominant players of all time. The Big Diesel won 4x NBA Championships, 1 NBA MVP, 3x NBA Finals MVPs, and was a 15x All-Star.

Apart from being an absolute legend on the basketball court, Shaq was a businessman and a family man.

Shaq was married to Shaunie O’Neal from 2002 to 2009 and had four children with her. However, he wasn’t the most loyal husband. When Shaunie found out about his infidelity, things did not go well for the 4x NBA Champion.

Shaunie O’Neal destroyed Shaquille O’Neal’s car, wrote things on the car’s hood

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal had a very complicated relationship. Shaunie was a devoted wife, a caring mother, and took care of a lot of things. However, Shaq, as he narrated in Shaq Uncut: My Story, wasn’t all that. He used to go around and sleep with other women, and constantly cheat on Shaunie.

The story of what happened when Shaunie finally found out about the same is absolutely hilarious. She narrated the same when she was on the TV show Basketball Wives. Talking of the incident, Shaunie said,

“Our blackberries got switched. I went to my baby’s play at school and I was like “damn, my phone is going off a lot.” Just girl, after girl, after girl like ‘baby last night what you did.’ And I went in the arena and I went in that garage, not only did I flatten tires, bust a few windows, I wrote on the hood of his car, ‘I cheat on my wife. I ain’t sh*t’ with a knife.

I wrote it on the hood and down the side of the car. He had to drive that sh*t on four flats, with the messages all around it. I drove right on the side of his ass blowing the horn, cause I wanted to people to like see. Beep! Beep! The Whole ride, the whole ride.”

The couple signed their divorce papers in 2009, and things have been better for them since. They’re very amicable and co-parent their kids really well.