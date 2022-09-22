“Ime Udoka’s affair was non-consensual”: Richard Jefferson casts doubt over 1 year suspension similar to Robert Sarver’s

Richard Jefferson reveals Ime Udoka most probably didn’t have a consensual relationship with the female Celtics staffer.

Ime Udoka has had quite the first year with the Boston Celtics. After starting off slow and actually having a losing record in January of 2022, the Celts turned their season around and dominated the Playoffs. Jayson Tatum and company had undoubtedly the toughest journey through this past offseason as well.

Beating the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Mia Heat in consecutive Playoff rounds is no easy task. Going into the NBA Finals against a fairly grizzled Golden State Warriors team, Boston stood their ground but would eventually fall in 6 games.

The bench boss behind the turnaround for the Celtics was Ime Udoka, a first year head coach. His philosophy of sharing the basketball and reducing ball stoppage worked quite well.

Unfortunately, the Celtics train has lost quite a bit of steam as of recent. As of Danilo Gallinari’s injury wasn’t enough, allegations have been made stating Ime Udoka had a workplace affair with a female staffer throughout the season.

Richard Jefferson on Ime Udoka.

Richard Jefferson has never been one to stray away from speaking his mind. When it comes to the Ime Udoka situation, he took to Twitter to say, “When you guys find out the truth…” followed by, “Ask yourself if it’s consensual then why the suspension and the length?”

Richard Jefferson implies there is more to the Ime Udoka story.

The initial report from Shams Charania was that the affair was consensual. However, if that was the case, why would the suspension be for a full season? A 1 year suspension is what Phoenix Suns governor, Robert Sarver, received, for context.

If this was a mere cheating scandal, handing out a season’s worth of suspension would be quite the hefty price to pay. So in a way, RJ’s theory does make sense.

Furthermore, recent reports from Adrian Wojnarowski state that Ime Udoka is pondering over even returning to coach the Celts after the 1 year suspension is over with. This could be because what transpired between him and the female staffer was more serious than just a consensual extramarital relationship.

