51-year-old actress Nia Long shares cryptic post after Ime Udoka’s infidelity scandal is uncovered

Mia Long takes to Instagram after Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has landed himself in a career-defining controversy.

Ime Udoka has been a boon for the Boston Celtics over the last season. Once the assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs, Udoka’s basketball genius was made apparent in his very first gig as the head coach.

The 45-year-old led his band of misfits to the NBA Finals on the very first attempt. On the way to the championship shot, Udoka’s squad slayed some of the best teams in the league.

It was no mean feat to win the Eastern Conference Finals. To make it so far in the East, the Celtics had to face many tough opponents.

With the East stacked, Jason Tatum and co. had to face reigning champs Milwaukee Bucks and Spoelstra’s Miami Heat.

But despite all his success the past season, Ime Udoka has found himself in the midst of a storm. To be accurate, a storm of his own design.

A former Portland Trail Blazers star, Ime has been found guilty of an improper but consensual relationship with a female staff member.

Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed in a tweet:

“Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell The Athletic. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct.”

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

To make matters worse, Nia Long is Udoka’s fiance. The impact of this controversy is bound to affect her the most. After the news broke out, Nia shared an oddly cryptic video on her Instagram.

Nia Long, who is Ime Udoka’s fiance, takes to Instagram following the reveal

Nia and Ime engaged in 2015. They also have a child together. However, it’s not clear if the two planned on getting married anytime soon.

Long, who is an acclaimed actress, garnered fame through her role alongside Will Smith in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She also acted alongside Ice Cube and Chris Tucker in ‘Friday.’

Around the time the news was supposed to break out, Nia posted a strangely optimistic video on Instagram. The video discussed the importance of nature and finding yourself. It also hinted at the importance of being low to find yourself.

Nia Long on IG earlier tonight: pic.twitter.com/7kti1xTonS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 22, 2022

It’s hard to comprehend Nia’s current mental state. The cheating scandal is as public as it gets. For the actress, the infamy of Ime’s infidelity and the public discourse surrounding it will be the most difficult to deal with.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics are yet to announce the punishment they levy on the head coach. However, a suspension is anticipated. This will likely impact Boston’s season start.

