Ime Udoka’s alleged affair was with Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, wife of Celtics VP Patrick Lynch

Boston Celtics coach allegedly had an affair with female staff member Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch, who is the wife of a Senior VP.

Ime Udoka’s infidelity may just be the biggest news of the NBA off-season. It has shaken the entire NBA community out of its brief action-less stupor.

What started with a rumor of impending suspension for Udoka for breaking the team’s code of conduct, quickly took an entirely new avatar.

Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that Ime was being punished for cheating on his fiance with a female staff member.

He wrote in his tweet: “Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” He continued: “It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct.”

The reports of infidelity were enough to start a barrage of rumors and speculations. People scurried to find the source of Ime Udoka’s infidelity to actress Nia Long.

According to the latest rumors, it is being alleged that the Celtics head coach may have had an affair with the wife of a senior VP.

Also read: “This doesn’t play out, if Ime Udoka were white”: Al Horford’s sister calls out racism in support of former Celtics coach

Ime Udoka was allegedly cheating on Nia with Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch

As per Robert Littal of BSO, the former Lakers player was having a full-fledged affair with Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch. Unfortunately, Kathleen, though a staff member, is also the wife of a senior executive.

Watch Stephen A. Smith Say White People in Sports and Media Are Playing Bedgammon With Their Co-Workers and We Never Hear About It, So Why Are The Celtics Putting The Brother Ime Udoka on The Summer Jam Screen; Twitter Debates This Take (Vids-Tweets) https://t.co/1p8jOvG8D5 pic.twitter.com/xwAHCjvB0H — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 22, 2022

She is supposedly married to the Team’s Vice President of Finance & Controller Patrick Lynch. Though a rumor at the moment, this would explain the harsh punishment levied on Udoka.

After all, having a consensual affair with a female staff member, though questionable, doesn’t warrant such harsh punishment.

The punishment, however, suddenly becomes more understandable with Kathleen in the equation. The team is likely punishing their head coach for overreaching more than they are for breach of the code of conduct.

As per Adrian Woj, Boston has suspended the head coach for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. In his tweet, Woj wrote:

“Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member.”

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Joe Mazzulla will likely take up the role of the interim coach in 2022-23. Udoka’s suspension is effectively a death warrant for all of Boston’s championship dreams. Without him, the team will most likely lose that edge.

Especially because they are coming off a run to the NBA Finals. Their trashing at the hands of Golden State Warriors and now the scandal will prove to be the doom for the team’s hopes.

Do you think there is something more to this entire saga?

Also read: Why did Ben Simmons end his engagement with Instagram model Maya Jama?