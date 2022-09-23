Why did Ben Simmons end his engagement with Instagram model Maya Jama?

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama recently ended their relationship, terminating one of the stronger relationships in the NBA.

The two made their relationship public when a picture of the two kissing at Wimbledon in 2021 went viral. Their relationship was also confirmed online when Maya Jama shared several photos on her Instagram as she took her private jet to meet Simmons in the U.S.

During Valentine’s Day this year, Ben Simmons went all the way and pulled out all the stops. He decorated Maya’s bedroom with rose petals.

The two went public with their engagement when Jama was spotted wearing a diamond ring. Simmons had asked her to marry him during Christmas, and the two had spent their holidays at Simmons’ $3.7 million mansion in New Jersey.

However, the two have now split apart. Reportedly, with how busy both of them are in their careers, they haven’t been able to spend as much time with each other as they’ve wanted.

Maya is an in-demand TV host, and she’s had success with fashion brands like PrettyLittleThing and JD Sports. She’s also a model with 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Sources said, “It’s been a difficult time for them. While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realize that they just come from two different worlds. They now understand they don’t have the time they thought to dedicate to this relationship.”

“After many long nights and hours of heartfelt talks, they finally realized as much as they love each other, their nonstop careers and endless travel have made it incredibly impossible to make it work.”

Ben Simmons will put all his focus into his season now

With the split with Maya Jama, Simmons now has time to focus on the upcoming NBA season after taking a year off. Simmons was caught up in the middle of a lot of drama last year.

After the end of the 2020-21 season, Simmons was put on the spot for his lack of shooting ability. He made some boneheaded plays during the playoffs, and as a result, people questioned his future with the 76ers.

Eventually, Simmons became a part of the James Harden trade which sent him to Brooklyn in exchange for the All-Star. Simmons didn’t recover from his injury in time to play with Brooklyn, but now, after a full offseason of rehab, he’s ready to go.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are both back, and with a full season to gel together, the trio may reach heights we never imagined them to. After all, at his peak, Simmons was an All-Defense, All-Star caliber player.

Ben Simmons and KD at practice pic.twitter.com/8CkzJjENrX — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) September 21, 2022

